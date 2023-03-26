‘Pyramid’ Turns 50: See Every Host Who Has Emceed the Game Show

Fifty years after the Pyramid format first hit television, not much has changed in the game show’s playstyle, apart from the top prize.

“For a lot of people, it used to be The $25,000 Pyramid, so obviously inflation has pumped it up!” Michael Strahan quipped to TV Insider in 2016, when he began hosting The $100,000 Pyramid.

Strahan is right, of course, but the prize was even lower when the format debuted on TV on March 26, 1973. At the time, the show was titled The $10,000 Pyramid, and it was Dick Clark who was the master of ceremonies.

Since then, as Pyramid shows have come and gone on broadcast TV and syndication, four other TV hosts have served as emcee. Scroll down to read about Clark, Strahan, and the other Pyramid hosts.