Puppy Bowl 2024: Meet 20th Anniversary Lineup of Adorable Players (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
2024 Puppy Bowl XX puppies
Puppy Bowl

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: the Puppy Bowl. One of the year’s cutest televised events will air on Sunday, February 11 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, just before the 2024 Super Bowl. It will be simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max, and discovery+.

To celebrate 20 years of the special event, the 2024 Puppy Bowl will feature the most adoptable puppies it’s ever had. The three-hour television matchup will be the biggest yet, featuring 131 puppies, 73 shelters and rescues across 36 states and territories — including the all-time smallest pup, Sweetpea, at 1.7 lbs and the biggest, Levi the Great Dane at 72 lbs.

Inspiring adoption stories will highlight the dedication and incredible work of rescues and shelters, as puppies from Team Ruff and Team Fluff take to the gridiron in the Puppy Bowl XX stadium to win the Wayfair “Lombarky” trophy and find their forever homes. Additionally, to commemorate the anniversary, four previous Puppy Bowl players will return to be inducted into the all-new Puppy Bowl Hall of Fame.

Six special needs puppy players will also be introduced including Riddle, a pug terrier who suffers from the neurological condition cerebellar hypoplasia; Mr. Bean, a papillon who only has his two hind legs; and four pups who don’t let their deafness slow them down on the gridiron.

How Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Shook Up the NFL Season
The annual Puppy Bowl pre-show game kicks off at 1 p.m ET/10 a.m. PT on Animal Planet, going behind-the-scenes on the Puppy Bowl draft with exclusive interviews with coaches and players. This is viewers’ chance to learn more about each breed and their unique traits. Puppy Bowl XX is produced for Animal Planet by Bright Spot Content, an All3Media America company.

Below, scroll through 16 of the positively adorable starting lineup of Teams Ruff and Fluff.

2024 Puppy Bowl, Premieres Sunday, February 11, 2/1c, Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max, and discovery+

Discovery

Vanessa, Yorkshire Terrier Mix

Discovery

Harvey, Pug

Discovery

Stryker, Border Collie Mix

Discovery

Cronut, Shar Pei

Discovery

Bark Purdy, Chihuahua Mix

Discovery

Francine, Pug

Discovery

Levi, Great Dane

Discovery

Sonny, Chihuahua/Miniature Schnauzer

Discovery

Fred, Terrier Mix

Discovery

Lady Luck, Poodle

Discovery

Patrick Mabones, Hound Mix

Discovery

Guy Fureri, Shepherd and Poodle Mix

Discovery

Linus, Hound Mix

Discovery

Mr. Bean, Papillon Mix

Discovery

Beignet, Dachsund Mix

Discovery

Moosh, Australian Shepherd Mix

Puppy Bowl

