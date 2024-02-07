It’s the most wonderful time of the year: the Puppy Bowl. One of the year’s cutest televised events will air on Sunday, February 11 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, just before the 2024 Super Bowl. It will be simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max, and discovery+.

To celebrate 20 years of the special event, the 2024 Puppy Bowl will feature the most adoptable puppies it’s ever had. The three-hour television matchup will be the biggest yet, featuring 131 puppies, 73 shelters and rescues across 36 states and territories — including the all-time smallest pup, Sweetpea, at 1.7 lbs and the biggest, Levi the Great Dane at 72 lbs.

Inspiring adoption stories will highlight the dedication and incredible work of rescues and shelters, as puppies from Team Ruff and Team Fluff take to the gridiron in the Puppy Bowl XX stadium to win the Wayfair “Lombarky” trophy and find their forever homes. Additionally, to commemorate the anniversary, four previous Puppy Bowl players will return to be inducted into the all-new Puppy Bowl Hall of Fame.

Six special needs puppy players will also be introduced including Riddle, a pug terrier who suffers from the neurological condition cerebellar hypoplasia; Mr. Bean, a papillon who only has his two hind legs; and four pups who don’t let their deafness slow them down on the gridiron.

The annual Puppy Bowl pre-show game kicks off at 1 p.m ET/10 a.m. PT on Animal Planet, going behind-the-scenes on the Puppy Bowl draft with exclusive interviews with coaches and players. This is viewers’ chance to learn more about each breed and their unique traits. Puppy Bowl XX is produced for Animal Planet by Bright Spot Content, an All3Media America company.

Below, scroll through 16 of the positively adorable starting lineup of Teams Ruff and Fluff.

