'Poker Face': Amy Poehler, Kate Hudson, Taika Waititi & More Turn Out for Premiere of Rian Johnson Series (PHOTOS)

Martin Holmes
Comments
Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson attend Poker Face premiere
Jesse Grant/Peacock

Poker Face

The Hollywood Legion Theater was the place to be on Tuesday (January 17) night, as Peacock hosted a star-studded world premiere screening and after-party for Poker Face, the new original series from Glass Onion director Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne.

Lyonne led the way down the red carpet in a glamorous red tube top and matching red heels. The Russian Doll star plays Charlie in the 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series, a character with an extraordinary ability to know when someone is lying. Hitting the road in her Plymouth Barracuda, Charlie encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes at every stop.

Fellow cast members in attendance at Tuesday’s event included Benjamin Bratt, Adrien Brody, Clea DuVall, Jameela Jamil, Dascha Polanco, Judith Light, Rhea Perlman, and Ron Perlman. Creator and executive producer Johnson was also present, in addition to co-exec producer Maya Rudolph and showrunners Nora and Lilla Zuckerman.

Meanwhile, special guests included the likes of Amy Poehler, Kate Hudson, The Duffer Brothers, Taika Waititi, Tracee Ellis Ross, Nick Kroll, Awkwafina, Fred Armisen, Jemima Kirke, and many more.

The red carpet was followed by a screening of the first episode, “Dead Man’s Hand.” Afterward, guests were treated to a fun-filled after-party, which included a lie detector station, billiards room, and a game of “Bull****” for guests to test their skills of deception.

Poker Face is set to premiere exclusively on Peacock on Thursday, January 26, with the first four episodes. A new episode will follow every Thursday.

Check out some of the most glamorous photos from the event below.

Natasha Lyonne at Poker Face premiere
Jesse Grant/Peacock

Natasha Lyonne

Rian Johnson at Poker Face premiere
Jesse Grant/Peacock

Rian Johnson

Jameela Jamil at Poker Face premiere
Jesse Grant/Peacock

Jameela Jamil

Dasha Polanco at Poker Face premiere
Jesse Grant/Peacock

Dascha Polanco

Jesse Grant/Peacock

Benjamin Bratt

Maya Rudolph at Poker Face premiere
Jesse Grant/Peacock

Maya Rudolph

Kate Hudson at Poker Face premiere
Jesse Grant/Peacock

Kate Hudson

Fred Armisen at Poker Face premiere
Jesse Grant/Peacock

Fred Armisen

Amy Poehler at Poker Face premiere
Jesse Grant/Peacock

Amy Poehler

Megan Suri, Rowan Blanchard at Poker Face premiere
Jesse Grant/Peacock

Megan Suri and Rowan Blanchard

Cast and Crew at Poker Face premiere
Jesse Grant/Peacock

Benjamin Bratt, Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne, Dascha Polanco, Rian Johnson, & Jameela Jamil

Natasha Lyonne and Ron Perlman at Poker Face premiere
Jesse Grant/Peacock

Natasha Lyonne and Ron Perlman

Nick Kroll at Poker Face premiere
Jesse Grant/Peacock

Nick Kroll

Rian Johnson and Adrien Brody at Poker Face premiere
Jesse Grant/Peacock

Rian Johnson and Adrien Brody

