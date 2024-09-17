‘Agatha All Along’ Premiere Hosts ‘Parks and Rec’ Reunion as Stars Attend Red Carpet (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Adam Scott, Amy Poehler, Kathryn Hahn, and Aubrey Plaza at the 'Agatha All Along' Premiere
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Marvel

The Agatha All Along red carpet may as well have been located in Pawnee, Indiana as several Parks and Recreation stars came together to celebrate Marvel’s latest Disney+ series.

As fans of the former NBC comedy will recall Agatha lead Kathryn Hahn played political expert Jennifer Barkley, while fellow Agatha star Aubrey Plaza was a series regular, playing initial intern April Ludgate. As they rang in their latest project Hahn and Plaza were joined on the carpet by Amy Poehler and Adam Scott, who portrayed Leslie Knope and Ben Wyatt in the series.

The support was palpable as the stars gathered for group photos, eliciting plenty of excitement online. Marvel’s own social media profile on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted a sweet video of the stars gathering, with the caption, “Members of the Pawnee Parks & Rec Department have arrived at the premiere of #AgathaAllAlong .”

Parks and Recreation memorably ran for seven seasons from 2009 to 2015, introducing fans to the Pawnee Parks Department led by Poehler’s Leslie Knope. Since then, the show’s continued to be a favorite among viewers. The kind and hilarious world of Parks and Rec is certainly going to be different from the world Hahn and Plaza are set to inhabit in Marvel’s Agatha All Along which is a follow-up to 2021’s WandaVision.

Hahn reprises her role as the titular witch as she embarks on a new adventure that involves Plaza’s new character Rio. Tune in to see how the story unfolds, and don’t miss the fun Parks and Rec reunion for yourself, by scrolling down to see some of the photos, below.

Agatha All Along, Series Premiere, Wednesday, September 18, 9/8c, Disney+

Parks and Recreation, Seasons 1-7, Streaming now, Peacock

Amy Poehler, Kathryn Hahn, and Aubrey Plaza at the 'Agatha All Along' Premiere
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Marvel

It’s the ladies of Parks and Rec! Amy Poehler joins Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza at their premiere for Agatha All Along.

Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, and Adam Scott at the 'Agatha All Along' Premiere'
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Marvel

Poehler and Adam Scott channel their inner Leslie and Ben as they beam like proud parents for their former onscreen colleague Plaza.

Kathryn Hahn and Amy Poehler at the 'Agatha All Along' Premiere
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Marvel

Despite their differences as Jennifer Barkley and Leslie Knope, Hahn and Poehler are a united duo on the carpet.

Amy Poehler and Aubrey Plaza at the 'Agatha All Along' Premiere
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Marvel

Poehler also stopped for a solo photo with Plaza.

Adam Scott, Amy Poehler, Kathryn Hahn, and Aubrey Plaza at the 'Agatha All Along' Premiere
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Marvel

And then the whole Parks and Rec fam in attendance at the premiere gathered together for this sweet group shot.

