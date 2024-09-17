The Agatha All Along red carpet may as well have been located in Pawnee, Indiana as several Parks and Recreation stars came together to celebrate Marvel’s latest Disney+ series.

As fans of the former NBC comedy will recall Agatha lead Kathryn Hahn played political expert Jennifer Barkley, while fellow Agatha star Aubrey Plaza was a series regular, playing initial intern April Ludgate. As they rang in their latest project Hahn and Plaza were joined on the carpet by Amy Poehler and Adam Scott, who portrayed Leslie Knope and Ben Wyatt in the series.

The support was palpable as the stars gathered for group photos, eliciting plenty of excitement online. Marvel’s own social media profile on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted a sweet video of the stars gathering, with the caption, “Members of the Pawnee Parks & Rec Department have arrived at the premiere of #AgathaAllAlong .”

Members of the Pawnee Parks & Rec Department have arrived at the premiere of #AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/IplSG53wGL — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 17, 2024

Parks and Recreation memorably ran for seven seasons from 2009 to 2015, introducing fans to the Pawnee Parks Department led by Poehler’s Leslie Knope. Since then, the show’s continued to be a favorite among viewers. The kind and hilarious world of Parks and Rec is certainly going to be different from the world Hahn and Plaza are set to inhabit in Marvel’s Agatha All Along which is a follow-up to 2021’s WandaVision.

Hahn reprises her role as the titular witch as she embarks on a new adventure that involves Plaza’s new character Rio. Tune in to see how the story unfolds, and don’t miss the fun Parks and Rec reunion for yourself, by scrolling down to see some of the photos, below.

Agatha All Along, Series Premiere, Wednesday, September 18, 9/8c, Disney+

Parks and Recreation, Seasons 1-7, Streaming now, Peacock