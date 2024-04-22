Outlander‘s final season is currently filming in Scotland, and while fans await Season 7 Part 2’s premiere in November 2024, the cast is busy at work putting together the eighth chapter in Starz’s epic fantasy romance series.

While details about the final season remain under wraps, stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and many more are documenting plenty of behind-the-scenes moments for fans to celebrate in the interim Droughtlander. And as cast members, past and present gather for conventions and other events, the behind-the-scenes fun seems to never end.

As previously reported, Season 8 will include 10 all-new episodes in addition to Season 7’s remaining eight episodes. For those less familiar with the time-traversing drama, Outlander tells the story of World War II combat nurse Claire (Balfe) and 18th-century Highlander warrior Jamie (Heughan) who fall in love after she is magically transported back in time through the standing stones at Craigh Na Dun in Scotland.

Their epic romance unfolds across decades in the beloved series and will eventually wrap up when this eighth and final season makes its way to the screen. But for fans who aren’t quite ready to bid the world farewell, a prequel spinoff, Outlander: Blood of My Blood is also currently filming in Scotland, chronicling the love stories of Claire’s parents in World War I England and Jamie’s parents in 1700s Scotland.

While we await the latest episodes, scroll down for a closer peek at the fun behind-the-scenes moments the stars have captured so far while working on Season 8, and let us know what you’re looking forward to most in the final chapter.

Outlander, Season 7, Part 2, Premieres November 2024, Starz