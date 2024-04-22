‘Outlander’: See the Stars Behind the Scenes on Season 8 (PHOTOS)

Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Lauren Lyle behind the scenes of 'Outlander'
Starz; Sophie Skelton via Instagram; Lauren Lyle via Instagram
Outlander‘s final season is currently filming in Scotland, and while fans await Season 7 Part 2’s premiere in November 2024, the cast is busy at work putting together the eighth chapter in Starz’s epic fantasy romance series.

While details about the final season remain under wraps, stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and many more are documenting plenty of behind-the-scenes moments for fans to celebrate in the interim Droughtlander. And as cast members, past and present gather for conventions and other events, the behind-the-scenes fun seems to never end.

As previously reported, Season 8 will include 10 all-new episodes in addition to Season 7’s remaining eight episodes. For those less familiar with the time-traversing drama, Outlander tells the story of World War II combat nurse Claire (Balfe) and 18th-century Highlander warrior Jamie (Heughan) who fall in love after she is magically transported back in time through the standing stones at Craigh Na Dun in Scotland.

Their epic romance unfolds across decades in the beloved series and will eventually wrap up when this eighth and final season makes its way to the screen. But for fans who aren’t quite ready to bid the world farewell, a prequel spinoff, Outlander: Blood of My Blood is also currently filming in Scotland, chronicling the love stories of Claire’s parents in World War I England and Jamie’s parents in 1700s Scotland.

While we await the latest episodes, scroll down for a closer peek at the fun behind-the-scenes moments the stars have captured so far while working on Season 8, and let us know what you’re looking forward to most in the final chapter.

Outlander, Season 7, Part 2, Premieres November 2024, Starz

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan behind the scenes of 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan address fans in character as Claire and Jamie in this snapshot from a behind-the-scenes video.

Cesar Domboy, Lauren Lyle, Caitriona Balfe, and Sam Heughan behind the scenes of 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

As the video continued, it panned over to reveal César Domboy and Lauren Lyle‘s return as Fergus and Marsali.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan behind the scenes of 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

Balfe and Heughan reminisce over their journey and Claire and Jamie in this snapshot from one of Starz’s Season 8 teaser videos.

Sophie Skelton for 'Outlander' Season 8
Sophie Skelton via Instagram

“Chucky with the good hair,” Sophie Skelton, the actress who plays Jamie and Claire’s onscreen daughter Brianna, captioned this image she posted of herself to Instagram.

Sophie Skelton teases 'Outlander' Season 8
Sophie Skelton via Instagram

Skelton gave fans an inside look at her trailer with this shot on her Instagram Stories featuring her big pup.

Sophie Skelton behind the scenes of 'Outlander' Season 8
Sophie Skelton via Instagram

Skelton shared this selfie as well, seemingly wearing Brianna’s red wig.

Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small, and Caitlin O'Ryan behind the scenes of 'Outlander' Season 8
John Bell via Instagram

John Bell who plays Young Ian shared this fun shot of costars Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small, and Caitlin O’Ryan while hanging out between shooting Season 8 scenes.

Steven Cree, John Bell, Joey Phillips, Cesar Domboy, Izzy Meikle-Small, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Lauren Lyle, and Duncan Lacroix for 'Outlander'
Sophie Skelton via Instagram

Skelton shared this group photo while she and fellow costars Steven Cree, John Bell, Joey Phillips, Izzy Meikle-Small, César Domboy, Richard Rankin, Lauren Lyle, and Duncan Lacroix attended LandCon in Paris, captioning it, “Fam.”

Charles Vandervaart behind the scenes of 'Outlander' Season 8
Charles Vandervaart via Instagram

Charles Vandervaart who plays Jamie’s son William in the series shared his enthusiasm for the Scottish landscape. “Should not have worn white shoes lol,” he joked in the caption.

Lauren Lyle behind the scenes of 'Outlander' season 8
Lauren Lyle via Instagram

Lauren Lyle who plays Marsali Fraser also embraced Scotland’s natural wonders between filming scenes.

Lauren Lyle poses behind the scenes of 'Outlander' Season 8
Lauren Lyle via Instagram

Lyle also gave fans a peek at herself back in costume as Marsali with this mirror selfie.

