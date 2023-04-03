‘Outlander’ Season 7: Starz Unveils Titles for Part 1 Episodes

Don’t Be the Lass to Know! Subscribe to our Outlander Newsletter:

Fans of Outlander don’t have much longer to wait for the show’s return as Part 1 of Season 7 kicks off Friday, June 16, and in anticipation of the premiere, Starz is unveiling the titles for all eight episodes featured in the first half of the season.

As previously reported, the remaining eight episodes of the 16-episode seventh season will debut sometime in 2024 with Season 8 rounding out Outlander‘s run as its last. Concluding in May 2021, Season 6 of the fan-favorite left viewers with quite a cliffhanger as time-traversing lovers Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) were once again separated.

This time, it was at the actions of a vengeful Richard Brown (Chris Larkin) that sent the spouses barreling off in different directions with Claire heading to Wilmington to be tried for Malva Christie’s (Jessica Reynolds) death, and Jamie sent to the coast where it was intended that he’d be sent far away on a boat back to Scotland.

Thankfully, fates were changed as Young Ian (John Bell) helped rescue his uncle and planned to free Claire. Whether they get to her in time will remain to be seen as the Season 7 premiere episode is concerningly titled, “A Life Well Lost.” On a brighter note, Episode 2 is titled, “The Happiest Place on Earth,” Episode 3 is “Death Be Not Proud,” Episode 4 is “A Most Uncomfortable Woman,” Episode 5 is “Singapore,” Episode 6 is “Where the Waters Meet,” Episode 7 is “A Practical Guide for Time-Travelers,” and Episode 8 is “Turning Points.”

The titles were shared on Outlander‘s social media pages and they’re helping fans understand the direction of the first eight episodes. While June may seem far away, these little tidbits of information are sure to satisfy in the meantime. The Droughtlander end is in sight!

