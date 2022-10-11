‘Outlander’: Graham McTavish, Nell Hudson & More to Return for Season 7

Outlander‘s upcoming seventh season is gearing up for the return of several familiar faces and making way for new ones as Starz announces additional casting.

Along with unveiling five new cast members joining the time-traveling fantasy drama, additional fan favorites are set to return for the latest chapter, which is currently filming in Scotland. Perhaps one of the biggest announcements is the return of Graham McTavish in his role as Dougal MacKenzie, uncle to Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), who was killed by the Highlander and his wife Claire (Caitriona Balfe) at the end of Season 2 before the Battle of Culloden.

Meanwhile, Nell Hudson will return as Jamie’s ex-wife and Marsali’s (Lauren Lyle) mother, Laoghaire Fraser, along with onscreen daughter Layla Burns who plays Joan MacKimmie. Steven Cree, who plays Ian Murray, father to Young Ian (John Bell) and brother-in-law to Jamie, will also be back. And don’t miss the return of Jamie’s father, Brian, played by Andrew Whipp, who hasn’t appeared since Season 1.

Rounding out the returning actors is Lotte Verbeek as Geillis Duncan, Claire’s former friend-turned-enemy and a fellow time traveler from the 1960s. Among the biggest news in new casting is Kristin Atherton as Jenny Murray, sister to Jamie Fraser and a role originated by former star Laura Donnelly who appeared as the character in Seasons 1 through 3.

Also joining the show is Gloria Obianyo as Mercy Woodcock, a free Black woman navigating the hardships of Colonial America. Rod Hallett will play notorious Revolutionary soldier turned traitor Benedict Arnold. And Chris Fulton has been tasked with playing Rob Cameron, a new acquaintance of Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton).

And don’t miss Diarmaid Murtagh as Buck MacKenzie, the illegitimate son of Dougal MacKenzie and Geillis Duncan (a.k.a. Roger’s ancestor), a role previously played by McTavish in Season 5. All of these new and returning stars will join Season 7’s previously announced cast members Balfe, Heughan, Skelton, Rankin, Bell, David Berry, Caitlin O’Ryan, Paul Gorman, Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small, and Joey Phillips.

“One of the many joys of our epic story is the element of time travel which allows us to revisit some of our favorite characters in different times and places, and we’re thrilled to welcome back so many familiar faces for season seven,” says Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner, writer, and executive producer. “In addition to our returning cast, we’re also excited to welcome several new actors to the Outlander family and cannot wait to introduce them to fans in our extended season.”

Season 7 will feature 16 all-new episodes in an expanded chapter after Season 6 was cut short with eight installments from its intended 12. Outlander is inspired by the best-selling books by author Diana Gabaldon, and it chronicles the epic love story between World War II combat nurse Claire and handsome Highlander warrior Jamie Fraser. The series is executive produced for television by Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe, and Sam Heughan.

Stay tuned for more on Season 7 as it continues to take shape at Starz.

Outlander, Season 7 Premiere, TBA, Starz