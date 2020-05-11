8 ‘Outlander’ Easter Eggs in Claire’s Season 5 Finale Dream Sequence (PHOTOS)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 5, Episode 12 of Outlander, “Never My Love.”]

Outlander delivered one of its most brutal episodes to date with the Season 5 finale installment, “Never My Love.”

After being captured by Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy), Claire (Caitriona Balfe) is subjected to rape and other forms of physical assault as well as verbal abuse and more. Angered over her medical advice penned under the name Dr. Rawlings, the man carries a personal vendetta against the Fraser matriarch for giving his wife the idea that she could refuse him in bed.

Throughout the ordeal Claire fades in and out of the present real-world and drifts into a ’60s era dreamscape that includes Jamie (Sam Heughan) and many of her beloved family members. The intermittent sequences also include some major Easter eggs for fans that they may have missed in the chaos of the heavy episode.

Below, we’re breaking down all of the key callbacks in the twisty fantasy world Claire conjured.

