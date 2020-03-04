‘Outlander’ Sneak Peek: Jamie & Claire Have Some Fun by the Fire (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
Outlander Season 5 cast
Starz
Outlander Season 5 Claire Jamie
Starz

Claire (Caitriona Balfe) takes the lead on a dance with Jamie (Sam Heughan).

Outlander Season 5 Jamie
Starz

Jamie has a good time by the campfire.

Outlander Season 5 Jamie Claire
Starz

The Frasers embrace in a sweet moment.

Outlander Season 5 Jamie Claire Josiah
Starz

Jamie and Claire appear to share some good news with Josiah (Paul Gorman).

Outlander Season 5 Jamie Josiah
Starz

Jamie has a talk with Josiah on his own.

Outlander Season 5 Roger
Starz

Roger stands by as he continues to work on building Jamie’s militia.

Outlander Season 5 Jamie Fraser
Starz

Despite some lighter moments, Jamie will continue to deal with serious matters.

Outllander Season 5 Claire
Starz

Claire has an intense conversation.

Outlander Season 5
Starz

Claire holds onto Fanny’s baby tightly following her and Jamie’s arrival in Brownsville.

Outlander Season 5 Claire
Starz

Claire has a pensive moment.

Outlander Season 5 Fergus Jamie Claire
Starz

It’s a family affair as the Frasers — Jamie, Claire and Fergus (Cesar Domboy) — have a little chat.

1 of

Outlander continues Sunday with Season 5’s fourth installment, “Company We Keep,” which will see Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) join back up with the militia being created on the road.

Reconvening with Roger (Richard Rankin), Fergus (Cesar Domboy) and Josiah (Paul Gorman), they’ll face new challenges ahead. Along with deciding what to do with Fanny’s (Bronwyn James) baby, the couple will deal with the tensions that were created in their absence.

Every Official 'Outlander' Season 5 Photo Released So Far (PHOTOS)
Related

Every Official 'Outlander' Season 5 Photo Released So Far (PHOTOS)

Click through the gallery above for a sneak peek at the upcoming episode and don’t miss Outlander when it returns Sunday on Starz.

Outlander, Sundays, 8/7c, Starz

Outlander (2014)

Caitriona Balfe

César Domboy

Paul Gorman

Richard Rankin

Sam Heughan




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jimmy Kimmel
1
Jimmy Kimmel Returning to ABC After Talk Show Suspension
House Hunters
2
Is HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ Fake? What’s Been Said About the Controversy
Ken Jennings with his wife, Mindy, in Australia
3
Ken Jennings Shares Rare Photo With Wife Mindy
Christopher Briney and Lola Tung in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'
4
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Author Jenny Han Teases Movie Premiere
Max Thieriot as Bode — 'Fire Country' Season 4 Trailer
5
‘Fire Country’ Season 4 Trailer Reveals Major Death