‘Outlander’ Sneak Peek: Jamie & Claire Have Some Fun by the Fire (PHOTOS)

It’s a family affair as the Frasers — Jamie, Claire and Fergus (Cesar Domboy) — have a little chat.

Claire holds onto Fanny’s baby tightly following her and Jamie’s arrival in Brownsville.

Despite some lighter moments, Jamie will continue to deal with serious matters.

Roger stands by as he continues to work on building Jamie’s militia.

Jamie has a talk with Josiah on his own.

Jamie and Claire appear to share some good news with Josiah (Paul Gorman).

Outlander continues Sunday with Season 5’s fourth installment, “Company We Keep,” which will see Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) join back up with the militia being created on the road.

Reconvening with Roger (Richard Rankin), Fergus (Cesar Domboy) and Josiah (Paul Gorman), they’ll face new challenges ahead. Along with deciding what to do with Fanny’s (Bronwyn James) baby, the couple will deal with the tensions that were created in their absence.

Outlander, Sundays, 8/7c, Starz