New ‘Outlander’ Photos From Jamie and Claire’s Reunion Episode Are Steamy AF

The Highland warrior’s new job running a print shop is a far cry from his days on the battlefield.

Now Jamie must explain why Claire disappeared for the past two decades.

Fans will also be introduced to a fully grown Fergus played by César Domboy. Last time he was seen, the French boy lost his hand.

The reunion episode, titled “A. Malcolm,” will run longer than usual, giving the time-traveling couple enough time to rekindle.

Claire didn’t even take her cape off before the star-crossed lovers passionately kiss.

The moment Outlander fans everywhere have been waiting for is finally here. Only took 20 years (in TV time) to happen, and six episodes into Outlander‘s third season, but worth it nonetheless: Claire and Jamie are reuniting back in 18th century Edinburgh, Scotland.

In episode five of this season, fans were only allowed a short glimpse of Claire’s return, which caused Jamie to lose his cool and subsequently pass out. But we’re sure when he regains consciousness, sparks will definitely be flying.

Outlander, Sundays, 8/7c, Starz