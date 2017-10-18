New ‘Outlander’ Photos From Jamie and Claire’s Reunion Episode Are Steamy AF
The moment Outlander fans everywhere have been waiting for is finally here. Only took 20 years (in TV time) to happen, and six episodes into Outlander‘s third season, but worth it nonetheless: Claire and Jamie are reuniting back in 18th century Edinburgh, Scotland.
In episode five of this season, fans were only allowed a short glimpse of Claire’s return, which caused Jamie to lose his cool and subsequently pass out. But we’re sure when he regains consciousness, sparks will definitely be flying.
Check out newly released photos from the next Outlander episode above.
Outlander, Sundays, 8/7c, Starz
