‘Outlander’: Full Timeline of Jamie & Claire’s Epic Romance Through the Seasons

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan as Claire and Jamie in 'Outlander'
Starz
Sassenachs have been living in the Outlander world for 10 years now as the Starz series celebrates a major milestone anniversary, but when it comes to the main couple behind this time-traversing romantic fantasy drama, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) have lived many lives since their onscreen debut in 2014.

From the hills of Scotland and streets of Paris to the shores of North Carolina, Jamie and Claire’s love has traveled far and wide and spanned hundreds of years over an unwanted 20-year separation. No one could ever forget seeing their love unfold beginning in Season 1’s captivating episode, “The Wedding.”

Since then, Jamie and Claire have grown their love into an expansive family spread out across continents and time, reaffirming that this pair is truly meant to be. As we anticipate the show’s Season 7B premiere and eventual eighth and final season, scroll down for a comprehensive look at Jamie and Claire’s relationship timeline (so far).

Jamie & Claire's 'Outlander' relationship timeline

(*Note: Not all moments from Jamie & Claire’s romance are featured as there are simply too many to count.)

Outlander, Season 7B Premiere, Friday, November 22, 8/7c, Starz

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander'
Ed Miller / © Starz / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Claire Treats Jamie's Injured Shoulder (Season 1, Episode 1)

After finding herself transported through time from 1940s Inverness to the 18th century via Craigh Na Dun’s standing stones, Claire meets Jamie and his fellow Highlanders amid a conflict with red coats. When the Scots take in the Sassenach, she helps reset Jamie’s dislocated shoulder, starting the spark of their undeniable chemistry. As she aids in his treatment, Jamie shows a lot of trust in the Englishwoman, and he is rewarded for it as she eases the pain.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 1's episode 'The Wedding'
Ed Miller / ©Starz! / courtesy Everett Collection

Jamie & Claire's Wedding (Season 1, Episode 7)

Not much has to be said about Outlander‘s most memorable episode which sees Jamie and Claire being forced to wed, but the circumstances of their marriage feel anything but forced. While their wedding at a small chapel conveys plenty of romance, it’s their steamy wedding night that reveals the nature of Jamie and Claire’s deep bond. The chemistry explodes onscreen and serves as the real beginning of their relationship.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 1
Ed Miller/©Starz/courtesy Everett Collection

Jamie & Claire Define Their Relationship (Season 1, Episode 9)

When Jamie rescues Claire after having been kidnapped by Black Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies), it begins an argument about how they’ll conduct their marriage and dynamic, particularly when it comes to “punishment.” When Jamie enacts corporal punishment, Claire is understandably resistant and fights back, which surprises Jamie. Ultimately, they come to an understanding, determining that physical punishment isn’t required to resolve a marital conflict. While this is a rollercoaster experience for the couple, it reignites the true nature of their physical relationship when they get intimate with one another.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 1
Starz

Claire Tells Jamie She's From the Future (Season 1, Episode 11)

When Claire is saved from burning at the stake after being accused of witchcraft, Jamie seeks answers regarding the situation. Claire decides it’s time to be honest with her husband, and she informs him that she’s come from the future and is stuck in the wrong time. Their conversation is serious and full of understanding for each other. Jamie’s ability to accept Claire’s story only makes them stronger as a couple.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 1
Starz

A Pregnant Claire Tries Helping a Traumatized Jamie (Season 1, Episode 16)

Following Jamie’s assault at the hands of Black Jack Randall, Claire attempts to help heal her husband who is experiencing extreme PTSD and other trauma. While he’s initially resistant to her attempts, Claire is also dealing with the realization that she’s pregnant, adding even more weight to the stakes of the situation.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 2
Starz

Jamie & Claire Reconnect in Paris (Season 2, Episode 4)

When Jamie and Claire settle in Paris, he struggles to connect with her intimately as he continues to grapple with his assault at the end of Season 1. It isn’t until Jamie learns that Black Jack Randall is alive that he begins to feel like he can revisit that aspect of his life with Claire. After talking through the trauma more directly, Jamie and Claire are able to reconnect.

Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 2
Starz

Claire Has a Miscarriage (Season 2, Episode 7)

Claire suffers a miscarriage after she witnesses Jamie participating in an illegal duel against Black Jack Randall. Although Jamie is unharmed in the duel, he is arrested, which adds stress to his wife’s pregnancy and ultimately forcing her into labor. Claire’s horrifying experience certainly sets their relationship back as she blames Jamie for the loss of their daughter they ultimately name Faith. Eventually, they are able to move forward, but it’s a loss that echoes long after their time in Paris.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 2
Starz

Claire & Jamie Part Ways at Culloden (Season 2, Episode 13)

Jamie sends Claire through the standing stones moments before the Battle of Culloden is set to begin as he realizes she’s pregnant with their second child. Eager to offer his wife and child a chance to live, Jamie forces Claire to go, but not without an emotional farewell that remains one of the show’s most iconic scenes. Promising to name their child after Jamie’s father Brian, Claire travels back through time with tears in her eyes.

Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 2
Starz

Claire Learns Jamie Survived Culloden (Season 2, Episode 13)

In the final moments of Season 2, Roger (Richard Rankin) reveals that research suggests Jamie survived the Battle of Culloden. This realization motivates Claire to return to the past, vowing that she has “to go back.” It’s the first bit of hope she’s had since believing he died in the battle when she left 20 years prior.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 3
Starz

Jamie & Claire Reunite (Season 3, Episode 6)

Upon Claire’s return to the past, she reunites with Jamie, surprising him in his print shop to the point of him fainting. Once Jamie reclaims his awareness, the couple shares a long-awaited kiss and reacquaint themselves with one another. Their print shop meet-up leads to an even steamier reunion at a brothel where Jamie occasionally rents a private room. What makes this moment so pivotal and special is its clear parallels to the aforementioned wedding night.

Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 3
Starz

Claire Discovers Jamie Married Laoghaire (Season 3, Episode 8)

Claire learns that Jamie married Laoghaire (Nell Hudson) in the years that she’d been living in the future. The discovery is a certain setback for the couple as Jamie initially hid this truth upon reuniting with Claire. A dramatic series of events unfolds when Laoghaire bursts into their room at Lallybroch, and things turn even more chaotic when the spurned woman shows up with a gun the next day and shoots Jamie. Claire treats her husband but is still upset over the situation due to the fact that Laoghaire previously tried to have her killed years prior.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 3
Starz

Jamie & Claire Wash Ashore in Georgia (Season 3, Episode 13)

When they go overboard during a hurricane, Claire and Jamie find themselves adrift at sea after a near-death experience. Eventually, they wash ashore in Georgia, which marks the beginning of the next chapter of their lives together in America. The moment is emotional because Jamie initially believes Claire is dead when crawling over to her on the sand. Thankfully, the couple and their crew survived the ordeal when a local family informed them the ship ran aground a few miles down the shore.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 4
Starz

Fraser's Ridge Is Settled (Season 4, Episode 3)

Deciding to stay in America, Jamie and Claire find their home in North Carolina and settle at Fraser’s Ridge. This land becomes the backdrop for so many stories moving forward. While getting to that point is not easy, Claire and Jamie have a lot of good things to look forward to with the establishment of this settlement.

Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, and Sophie Skelton in 'Outlander' Season 4
Starz

Jamie Meets Brianna (Season 4, Episode 9)

When Brianna (Sophie Skelton) decides to travel to the past to warn her parents about their potential death in a fire, she finally meets her biological father, Jamie, who is overcome with emotion. The excitement is made even better when Claire is made aware of Brianna’s presence. Brianna’s arrival allows for their family unit to be whole for the first time ever and makes way for an even stronger dynamic between Claire and Jamie.

Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, Caitriona Balfe, and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 5
Starz

Jamie & Claire Celebrate Their Daughter's Wedding (Season 5, Episode 1)

When Jamie and Claire host Brianna and Roger’s wedding at Fraser’s Ridge, they get to reap the rewards of their extraordinary life together as they celebrate a milestone they previously never imagined having together. With the excitement of a wedding also comes plenty of romantic feelings for Jamie and Claire who take in the importance of this occasion.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 5
Starz

Claire Is Rescued From Her Kidnappers (Season 5, Episode 12)

Jamie rescues Claire after she is kidnapped by Lionel Brown and his men who torture her for her modern medical practices and ways. As Claire goes in and out of consciousness facing various assaults, Jamie swoops in and massacres Lionel and his men alongside Young Ian (John Bell), Fergus (Cesar Domboy), and more. It’s a traumatizing event, echoing Jamie’s experience with Black Jack Randall in the past.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 6
Starz

Claire & Jamie Take a Stand for Fraser's Ridge (Season 6, Episode 8)

When Claire is accused of murdering Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds), she and Jamie are forced to barricade their home and try to defend Fraser’s Ridge from riled settlers who have turned against them. It’s a difficult situation as they must watch the beautiful home they’ve built together be targeted by those who are wrongly informed about the circumstances of Malva’s death that Claire had nothing to do with. Jamie and Claire’s commitment to protecting each other and their home is admirable, no matter how futile it is.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Jamie Is Reunited With Claire (Season 7, Episode 1)

Following their separation by Richard Brown (Chris Larkin) after being apprehended for Malva’s death, Jamie and Claire are reunited. While Claire narrowly escapes potential death for her alleged crime, she is sent to care for a patient aboard a ship. Jamie comes for her after Brown tries having him shipped off to Scotland. This reunion once again proves that no matter the obstacles, Jamie and Claire will find a way back to one another.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

Claire & Jamie Return to Scotland (Season 7, Episode 8)

At the end of Season 7’s Part 1, Jamie and Claire are tasked with returning his cousin’s body to Scotland, leading the family back to the country of their story’s origin. Bringing Young Ian along with them, the couple is sure to share even more moments together as they embark on this latest chapter.

Outlander

Caitriona Balfe

Sam Heughan

