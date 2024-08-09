Sassenachs have been living in the Outlander world for 10 years now as the Starz series celebrates a major milestone anniversary, but when it comes to the main couple behind this time-traversing romantic fantasy drama, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) have lived many lives since their onscreen debut in 2014.

From the hills of Scotland and streets of Paris to the shores of North Carolina, Jamie and Claire’s love has traveled far and wide and spanned hundreds of years over an unwanted 20-year separation. No one could ever forget seeing their love unfold beginning in Season 1’s captivating episode, “The Wedding.”

Since then, Jamie and Claire have grown their love into an expansive family spread out across continents and time, reaffirming that this pair is truly meant to be. As we anticipate the show’s Season 7B premiere and eventual eighth and final season, scroll down for a comprehensive look at Jamie and Claire’s relationship timeline (so far).

(*Note: Not all moments from Jamie & Claire’s romance are featured as there are simply too many to count.)

