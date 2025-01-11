Starz

Who can forget the night that Claire and Jamie wed? Well, it also turns out to be a rather vital one for learning more about his family history. As viewers will recall, prior to consummating their union, Claire grills her new husband for information about his past, beginning with his parents. Jamie offers up some facts, including that his mother, Ellen, was the eldest sister of brothers Colum (Gary Lewis) and Dougal (Graham McTavish) MacKenzie, and that his father, Brian, was able to see him grow up despite her dying when he was young. During this conversation, Jamie also refers to a story in which a man named Malcolm Grant conveyed his hopes to marry Ellen, but she’d told him off and together with Brian “slipped out of the castle right under the noses of 300 clansmen.”

In a flashback moment from the episode, Jamie prepares for his nuptials with godfather Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix), during which he mentions that he wants his marriage to be right for the sake of his late mother. He asks Murtagh if he thinks Ellen would have approved of the marriage, and his godfather tells him, “Your mother had the sweetest smile. Would warm a man to the backbone just to see it. Claire’s smile is just as sweet.” The mention of Ellen from Murtagh teases his unrequited love for the character viewers will finally meet in Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Additionally, this installment introduces Ellen’s pearl necklace, which Jamie gifts to Claire.