‘Outlander’s Cast Become Eras Tour Stars as Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan & More Attend Taylor Swift (PHOTOS)

The 'Outlander' cast at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
Sam Heughan; Sophie Skelton; Izzy Meikle-Small

Outlander may be halfway done filming its final season, but the stars aren’t letting that reality get them down. They were seen in high spirits together while attending Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour together in Edinburgh.

Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Lauren Lyle, John Bell, Charles Vandervaart, Caitlin O’Ryan, Izzy Meikle-Small, Joey Phillips, executive producer Maril Davis, and show publicist Louis Radcliffe came together to enjoy a night full of music, and in turn became stars of the concert themselves.

Anticipation of the team’s attendance at the event began to build when Heughan posted a video on social media, joking that maybe Swift would forget about her footballer boyfriend Travis Kelce and fall for a Scot in a red wig, referring to his Outlander character Jamie Fraser. While that didn’t happen, the cast’s excitement while attending was well-documented as they shared videos and photos from their adventure.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan)

Fans also captured the crew having fun, with one fan even scoring a selfie alongside Heughan and Balfe. But in a night full of merriment, it’s hard to know what moments you caught and what moments were missed. Fear not, because we’re rounding up all of the must-see photos in the exciting gallery, below.

See how the stars of Outlander embraced their inner Swifities for a night of fun between filming the show’s eighth and final season. And let us know what moments you loved best from their night out at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Outlander, Season 7, Part 2 Premiere, Friday, November 22, 8 p.m. ET/PT, Starz

