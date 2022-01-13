‘Outlander’: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan & Diana Gabaldon Pick Their Favorite Episodes

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Outlander Forever Special Collector’s Issue, which is available for international pre-order online at OutlanderForever.com and available nationwide on newsstands now.

Stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, plus author of the Outlander books Diana Gabaldon, share moments from the series — marriage! death! reunions! — that they just can’t forget.

Outlander, Season 6 Premiere, Sunday, March 6, 9/8c, Starz