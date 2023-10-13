‘Our Flag Means Death’: Stede and Blackbeard Party & Wee John Does Drag (PHOTOS)

Our Flag Means Death is getting into a celebratory spirit in its upcoming sixth installment if newly released images of Stede (Rhys Darby), Blackbeard (Taika Waititi), and the rest of the Revenge crew are any indication.

Max has unveiled several photos from the upcoming installment alongside stills from Episode 7 which sees the pirates enjoy some mood lighting, Wee John (Kristian Nairn) show Izzy (Con O’Neill) how to do drag, and the favorites return to Spanish Jackie’s (Leslie Jones) on the Republic of Pirates.

Among the other highlights revealed in the images are the introduction of Bronson Pinchot‘s fellow famous pirate Ned Low, a new and improved version of the Swede (Nat Faxon), more Black Pete (Matthew Maher), and shenanigans from trio Jim (Vico Ortiz), Oluwande (Samson Kayo), and Archie (Madeleine Sami). Also making appearances are Roach (Samba Schutte), Frenchie (Joel Fry), and more.

Below, scroll down for a peek at some truly delightful photos featuring your favorite comedic pirate crew, and stay tuned for more from Our Flag Means Death as the second season continues on Max.

Our Flag Means Death, Season 2, Thursdays, Max