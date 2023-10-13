‘Our Flag Means Death’: Stede and Blackbeard Party & Wee John Does Drag (PHOTOS)

Our Flag Means Death is getting into a celebratory spirit in its upcoming sixth installment if newly released images of Stede (Rhys Darby), Blackbeard (Taika Waititi), and the rest of the Revenge crew are any indication.

Max has unveiled several photos from the upcoming installment alongside stills from Episode 7 which sees the pirates enjoy some mood lighting, Wee John (Kristian Nairn) show Izzy (Con O’Neill) how to do drag, and the favorites return to Spanish Jackie’s (Leslie Jones) on the Republic of Pirates.

Among the other highlights revealed in the images are the introduction of Bronson Pinchot‘s fellow famous pirate Ned Low, a new and improved version of the Swede (Nat Faxon), more Black Pete (Matthew Maher), and shenanigans from trio Jim (Vico Ortiz), Oluwande (Samson Kayo), and Archie (Madeleine Sami). Also making appearances are Roach (Samba Schutte), Frenchie (Joel Fry), and more.

Below, scroll down for a peek at some truly delightful photos featuring your favorite comedic pirate crew, and stay tuned for more from Our Flag Means Death as the second season continues on Max.

Our Flag Means Death, Season 2, Thursdays, Max

Wee John gets to work on his look with some dramatic eye makeup.

Izzy shows interest in the effort, taking some notes from Wee John’s makeup skills.

The finished look is extra dramatic as Wee John does full drag for some kind of celebration taking place on the Revenge.

He throws some attitude into the mix by posing a bit.

Izzy shows off his drag look which is a little subtler, but no less fabulous.

Blackbeard and Stede make for pretty pirate boyfriends bathed in pink light for the celebration.

Jim, Archie, Roach, Frenchie, and Rhys get caught up in the festivities which include flowers, lanterns, and decorative flags.

Ned Low appears to have a darkness about him, as he seems to torture a man hanging upside down from a lighthouse ceiling.

Spanish Jackie is all dolled up and enjoying some kind of show or presentation alongside her patrons.

Could it have something to do with Stede? Blackbeard looks interested in whatever direction they’re focusing on.

Black Pete looks a little worried. Over what? We don’t quite know yet.

Archie and Jim share a moment at the bar while Oluwande enjoys a drink from the Swede in the background.

Stede and Ed also look concerned over some unseen events.

Stede dons a new look with a golden earring and half-opened shirt.

The Swede appears to have had a mini-makeover of his own after his recent marriage to Spanish Jackie.

Jim, Archie, and Oluwande set out on a task with mixed reactions on their faces.

