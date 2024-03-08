A Look Back at 2024 Nominees at Their First Oscars (PHOTOS)

Oscars 2024 Nominees Throwback
Getty Images

The Oscars

The most dazzling awards show of the year is undoubtedly the Academy Awards. This year’s Oscars will see its 2024 nominees and more of Hollywood’s biggest stars come together in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 10 to celebrate the best in film. A handful of stars will walk away with that iconic gold statue.

For many of the actors who scored a nomination, this will be their first time attending the coveted awards show. For stars like Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Robert Downey Jr., Jodie Foster, and more, the 2024 Academy Awards will be familiar ground.

Downey, a three-time Oscar nominee, made his first appearance at the awards show in 1989. He’s nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer.

Foster was just 14 years old when she attended the Oscars for the first time in 1977. The Raging Bull star had earned her first nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Nearly 50 years later, the Nyad actress is now a two-time Oscar winner and she’s currently nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Scroll down to see photos of this year’s Oscar nominees attending the ceremony for the first time over the years.

2024 Oscars, Sunday, March 10, 7/6c, ABC

 

Emma Stone at the Oscars in 2012
Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Emma Stone (2012)

Emma Stone is a 2024 nominee for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in Poor Things. She attended her first Oscars in 2012.

Ryan Gosling at the Oscars in 2007
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling (2007)

Ryan Gosling is a 2024 nominee for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in Barbie. He attended his first Oscars in 2007.

Robert Downey Jr. and Sarah Jessica Parker at the Oscars in 1989
Barry King/WireImage

Robert Downey Jr. (1989)

Robert Downey Jr. is up for Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2024 Oscars for his role in Oppenheimer. He attended the Academy Awards for the first time in 1989 with then-girlfriend Sarah Jessica Parker.

Emily Blunt at the Oscars in 2007
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emily Blunt (2007)

Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt is one of the 2024 Oscar nominees for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. This first-time nominee made her Oscars red carpet debut in 2007.

Robert De Niro at the Oscars in 1981
ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

Robert De Niro (1975)

Killers of the Flower Moon star Robert De Niro is a 2024 Oscar nominee for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. Despite winning Best Actor in a Supporting Role in 1975 for The Godfather Part II, De Niro didn’t attend his first Oscars ceremony until 1981 when he won for Raging Bull.

Bradley Cooper at the Oscars in 2010
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper (2010)

Maestro director and star Bradley Cooper is a 2024 Oscar nominee for Best Actor in a Leading Role. He made his first appearance at the ceremony in 2010 as a presenter.

Jodie Foster at the Oscars in 1977
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Jodie Foster (1977)

Nyad star Jodie Foster is an Oscar nominee for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Foster attended her first Oscars ceremony in 1977 when she was just 14 years old.

Carey Mulligan at the Oscars in 2010
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Carey Mulligan (2010)

Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan is up for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in Maestro. Mulligan attended the Oscars for the first time in 2010 when she earned her first nomination for An Education.

Colman Domingo at the Oscars in 2021
Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Colman Domingo (2021)

Colman Domingo is a 2024 Oscar nominee for BestActor in a Leading Role for his role in Rustin. However, this first-time nominee made his Oscars debut in 2021.

America Ferrera at the Oscars in 2015
Dan MacMedan/WireImage

America Ferrera (2015)

Barbie star America Ferrera is nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. America attended her first Oscars ceremony 2015.

Annette Bening at the Oscars in 1991
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Annette Bening (1991)

Nyad star Annette Bening is a 2024 Oscar nominee for Best Actress in a Leading Role. She made her Academy Awards debut in 1991 when she was nominated for her role in The Grifters.

Billie Eilish at the Oscars in 2020
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Billie Eilish (2020)

Billie Eilish’s song “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie soundtrack is a 2024 Oscar nominee for Best Original Song. The singer attended the Oscars for the first time in 2020. 

Paul Giamatti at the Oscars in 2004
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Paul Giamatti (2004)

Paul Giamatti is nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in The Holdovers. The actor made his first appearance at the Oscars in 2004.

Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney at the Oscars in 2001
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo (2001)

Poor Things star Mark Ruffalo is an Oscar nominee for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. The 4-time nominee attended the Oscars for the first time with wife Sunrise Coigney in 2001.

Sandra Hüller at the Oscars in 2017
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sandra Huller (2017)

Anatomy of a Fall star Sandra Hüller is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Her first time at the Oscars was in 2017.

