The most dazzling awards show of the year is undoubtedly the Academy Awards. This year’s Oscars will see its 2024 nominees and more of Hollywood’s biggest stars come together in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 10 to celebrate the best in film. A handful of stars will walk away with that iconic gold statue.

For many of the actors who scored a nomination, this will be their first time attending the coveted awards show. For stars like Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Robert Downey Jr., Jodie Foster, and more, the 2024 Academy Awards will be familiar ground.

Downey, a three-time Oscar nominee, made his first appearance at the awards show in 1989. He’s nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer.

Foster was just 14 years old when she attended the Oscars for the first time in 1977. The Raging Bull star had earned her first nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Nearly 50 years later, the Nyad actress is now a two-time Oscar winner and she’s currently nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Scroll down to see photos of this year’s Oscar nominees attending the ceremony for the first time over the years.