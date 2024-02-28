The 2024 Oscars ceremony is right around the corner, and many of the nominees are sure to be familiar faces to television lovers.

From actors who just wrapped up acclaimed television performances (Jodie Foster, Emma Stone) to those in buzzy upcoming shows (Robert Downey Jr., Annette Bening), these nominees have more than proven their acting chops both on the small screen and in theaters.

While all of the films they are nominated for are available to rent or stream before the ceremony airs on March 10, be sure to catch these one-of-a-kind actors on some of these iconic TV shows as well! Scroll down for more.

2024 Oscars, Sunday, March 10, 7/6c, ABC