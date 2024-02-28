Oscars 2024: Where to Watch 18 Nominees in Their Notable TV Roles

The 2024 Oscars ceremony is right around the corner, and many of the nominees are sure to be familiar faces to television lovers.

From actors who just wrapped up acclaimed television performances (Jodie Foster, Emma Stone) to those in buzzy upcoming shows (Robert Downey Jr., Annette Bening), these nominees have more than proven their acting chops both on the small screen and in theaters.

While all of the films they are nominated for are available to rent or stream before the ceremony airs on March 10, be sure to catch these one-of-a-kind actors on some of these iconic TV shows as well! Scroll down for more.

2024 Oscars, Sunday, March 10, 7/6c, ABC

Carey Mulligan in 'Maestro'
Jason McDonald/Netflix

Carey Mulligan

Nomination: Actress in a Leading Role for Maestro

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Emily Pritchard in The Amazing Mrs. Pritchard (BritBox), DI Kip Glaspie in Collateral (Netflix), Sally Sparrow in Doctor Who (Max)

Annette Bening as Diane Nyad in 'Nyad'
Netflix/Everett Collection

Annette Bening

Nomination: Actress in a Leading Role for Nyad

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Jean Harris in Mrs. Harris (Max), Joy Delaney in Apples Never Fall (Peacock, upcoming)

Killers of the Flower Moon - Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio
Apple TV+

Lily Gladstone

Nomination: Actress in a Leading Role for Killers of the Flower Moon

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Roxane in Billions (Paramount+, Roku), Hokti in Reservation Dogs (Hulu), Hawk Mechanic in Tuca & Bertie (Max)

Emma Stone in 'Poor Things'
Atsushi Nishijima / Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Emma Stone

Nomination: Actress in a Leading Role for Poor Things

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Annie Landsberg in Maniac (Netflix), Whitney Siegel in The Curse (Showtime)

Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in 'Maestro'
Jason McDonald/Netflix

Bradley Cooper

Nomination: Actor in a Leading Role for Maestro

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Will Tippin in Alias (Prime Video), Ben in Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp (Netflix), Senator Eddie Morra in Limitless (Paramount+)

Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin in 'Rustin'
David Lee/Netflix

Colman Domingo

Nomination: Actor in a Leading Role for Rustin

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Ali in Euphoria (Max), Victor Strand in Fear the Walking Dead (AMC+, Pluto TV, Roku), Russell Daniels in The Knick (Max)

Paul Giamatti in 'The Holdovers'
Focus Features

Paul Giamatti

Nomination: Actor in a Leading Role for The Holdovers

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): John Adams in John Adams (Max), Harold Levinson in Downton Abbey (Peacock), Chuck Rhoades in Billions (Paramount+, Roku), Christian Barbrow in 30 Coins (Max)

OPPENHEIMER, Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, 2023
Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures/Everett Collection

Cillian Murphy

Nomination: Actor in a Leading Role for Oppenheimer

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders (Netflix)

Jeffrey Wright in 'American Fiction'
Claire Folger © 2023 Orion Releasing LLC

Jeffrey Wright

Nomination: Actor in a Leading Role for American Fiction

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Valentin Narcisse in Boardwalk Empire (Max), Bernard Lowe / Arnold Weber in Westworld (Max), The Watcher in What If…? (Disney+)

Jodie Foster in 'Nyad'
Kimberley French/Netflix

Jodie Foster

Nomination: Actress in a Supporting Role for Nyad

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Elizabeth Henderson in Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice (Fubo), Liz Danvers in True Detective: Night Country (Max)

Danielle Brooks in 'The Color Purple'
Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Danielle Brooks

Nomination: Actress in a Supporting Role for The Color Purple

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson in Orange Is the New Black (Netflix), Shannon in Master of None (Netflix), Leota Adebayo in Peacemaker (Max)

Emily Blunt in 'Oppenheimer'
Universal Pictures

Emily Blunt

Nomination: Actress in a Supporting Role for Oppenheimer

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Cornelia Locke in The English (Prime Video)

Da'Vine Joy Randolph in 'The Holdovers'
Focus Features

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Nomination: Actress in a Supporting Role for The Holdovers

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Cherise in High Fidelity (Hulu), Detective Williams in Only Murders in the Building (Hulu), Destiny in The Idol (Max)

America Ferrera in 'Barbie'
Max / Warner Bros.

America Ferrera

Nomination: Actress in a Supporting Role for Barbie

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Betty Suarez in Ugly Betty (Netflix), Amy Sosa in Superstore (Peacock), Natalie Flores in The Good Wife (Paramount+)

Mark Ruffalo in 'Poor Things'
Searchlight

Mark Ruffalo

Nomination: Actor in a Supporting Role for Poor Things

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Alexander “Ned” Weeks in The Normal Heart (Max), Bruce Banner in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+), Daniel LeBlanc in All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown in 'American Fiction'
Claire Folger/Orion Releasing LLC

Sterling K. Brown

Nomination: Actor in a Supporting Role for American Fiction

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Roland Burton in Army Wives (Hulu), Randall Pearson in This is Us (Peacock), Christopher Darden in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (Hulu), Reggie in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video), Angstrom Levy in Invincible (Prime Video)

Robert De Niro in
Apple TV+

Robert De Niro

Nomination: Actor in a Supporting Role for Killers of the Flower Moon

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Bernie Madoff in The Wizard of Lies (Max), Vincent Parisi in Nada (Disney+), George Mullen in Zero Day (Netflix, upcoming)

 

Robert Downey Jr. in 'Oppenheimer'
Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

Robert Downey Jr.

Nomination: Actor in a Supporting Role for Oppenheimer

Notable TV Roles (and Where to Watch): Cast member on Saturday Night Live (Peacock), Larry Paul in Ally McBeal (Prime Video), multiple undisclosed roles in The Sympathizer (Max, upcoming)

