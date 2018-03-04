Oscars 2018: Red Carpet Arrivals (PHOTOS)

Lindsey Vonn attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Film’s biggest night is here and the stars are out in full force at the 90th Academy Awards. Tonight’s show takes place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and is hosted for the second year in a row by Jimmy Kimmel.

One of the major trends tonight is white. Many of the women and men on the carpet chose the stark color as a way to pay homage to the suffragette movement in late-19th and early-20th centuries where women fought for right to vote. White represented purity, violet symbolized dignity, and green meant hope.

The meaning of color aligns with the current #MeToo and Time’s Up movements’ fight for women’s equality in and out of the workplace.

In another highlight, Oscar-winner Rita Moreno is wearing the same gown she wore to the 1962 ceremony—56 years later and she’s still got it.

90th Academy Awards, Live on Sunday, March 4, 8/7c, ABC