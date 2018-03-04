Oscars 2018: Red Carpet Arrivals (PHOTOS)

Jessica Napoli
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
Untitled design-45
Getty
90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Danai Gurira attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

GettyImages-927258634
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Molly Sims attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

GettyImages-927259136
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Judd Apatow (L) and Leslie Mann attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards

GettyImages-927255218

Emma Stone attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Meryl Streep attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emily Blunt attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sandra Bullock attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

GettyImages-927252084
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Violetta Komyshan (L) and Ansel Elgort attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mahershala Ali attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

GettyImages-927252176
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gal Gadot attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Garner attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

GettyImages-927250928

Greta Gerwig attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Camila Alves (L) and Matthew McConaughey attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards

GettyImages-927251190
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Timothee Chalamet (L) and Armie Hammer attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Octavia Spencer attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

GettyImages-927251404
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zendaya attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

GettyImages-927248610
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Margot Robbie attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

GettyImages-927248710
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Viola Davis attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

GettyImages-927248868
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Willem Dafoe (L) and Giada Colagrande attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards

GettyImages-927246530

Taraji P. Henson attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

GettyImages-927245620
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg attends the 90th Annual Academy Award

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chadwick Boseman attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Common attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

GettyImages-927242534

Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Helen Mirren attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

GettyImages-927239774

Elisabeth Moss attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

GettyImages-927241734

Gina Rodriguez attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kelly Marie Tran attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

GettyImages-927241846

Lauren Dern attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

GettyImages-927241866

Selma Hayek attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kumail Nanjiani (L) and Emily V. Gordon attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mary J. Blige attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

GettyImages-927237058
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rita Moreno attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

GettyImages-927236972
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jane Fonda attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

GettyImages-927236694
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Samara Weaving attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sam Rockwell (L) and Leslie Bibb attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ashley Judd attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Allison Janney attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jordan Peele attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

90th Annual Academy Awards - Executive Arrivals
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kelly Ripa attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Tom Holland (L) and
Allison Williams attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

1 of

Film’s biggest night is here and the stars are out in full force at the 90th Academy Awards. Tonight’s show takes place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and is hosted for the second year in a row by Jimmy Kimmel.

One of the major trends tonight is white. Many of the women and men on the carpet chose the stark color as a way to pay homage to the suffragette movement in late-19th and early-20th centuries where women fought for right to vote. White represented purity, violet symbolized dignity, and green meant hope.

The meaning of color aligns with the current #MeToo and Time’s Up movements’ fight for women’s equality in and out of the workplace.

In another highlight, Oscar-winner Rita Moreno is wearing the same gown she wore to the 1962 ceremony—56 years later and she’s still got it.

Click through the gallery above to see Hollywood’s top talent on the red carpet:

Who Is Performing at the Oscars 2018? Mary J. Blige, Miguel & MoreSee Also

Who Is Performing at the Oscars 2018? Mary J. Blige, Miguel & More

All five Best Original Songs nominees will be performed.

90th Academy Awards, Live on Sunday, March 4, 8/7c, ABC

The Oscars