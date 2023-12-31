Ranking the Original ‘Twilight Zone’ Seasons, From Worst to Best

American writer and actor Rod Serling introduces an episode of his television show 'The Twilight Zone' entitled 'Cavender is Coming' (directed by Christian Nyby), Culver City, California, January 23, 1962. The episode was originally broadcast on May 25, 1962. (Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

In any anthology series, even one as accomplished as The Twilight Zone, there is an inherent level of inconsistency throughout its run.

Rod Serling‘s masterpiece is brimming with iconic episodes and twist endings, yet not every season in this stellar series maintains the same level of quality. Seasons 1-3 exhibit remarkably excellent consistency, especially considering the constraints and demands of the medium.

The introduction of The Twilight Zone as an hour-long show in Season 4 proved to be a flawed concept, and Serling was notably more burnt out by the time Season 5 arrived, even though the series returned to its initial half-hour format.

But which season of the CBS show reigns supreme?

Explore our ranking of all five seasons of the original The Twilight Zone.