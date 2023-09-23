Twenty years ago, on September 23, 2003, One Tree Hill graced our televisions screens for the first time on The WB (before moving to The CW with Season 4). We were introduced to the lives of the Tree Hill teenagers and all the drama that went on in that small town. The cast was stacked, with Chad Michael Murray (Lucas Scott), James Lafferty (Nathan Scott), Hilarie Burton Morgan (Peyton Sawyer), Bethany Joy Lenz (Haley James Scott), Paul Johansson (Dan Scott), and Sophia Bush (Brooke Davis).

We were also introduced to one of the most iconic teen couples in television history: Nathan and Haley. Throughout the entire nine seasons of the show, this beloved couple had its ups and downs, but they always came out stronger and more in love in the end. Their chemistry was unmatched, and their story was one for the ages.

Celebrate One Tree Hill’s 20th Anniversary with some of the best Naley moments throughout the series, below.

One Tree Hill, Streaming Now, Hulu and Max