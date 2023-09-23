‘One Tree Hill’ Turns 20: The 9 Most Romantic Naley Moments

James Lafferty and Bethany Joy Lenz in 'One Tree Hill'
The WB
Twenty years ago, on September 23, 2003, One Tree Hill graced our televisions screens for the first time on The WB (before moving to The CW with Season 4). We were introduced to the lives of the Tree Hill teenagers and all the drama that went on in that small town. The cast was stacked, with Chad Michael Murray (Lucas Scott), James Lafferty (Nathan Scott), Hilarie Burton Morgan (Peyton Sawyer), Bethany Joy Lenz (Haley James Scott), Paul Johansson (Dan Scott), and Sophia Bush (Brooke Davis).

We were also introduced to one of the most iconic teen couples in television history: Nathan and Haley. Throughout the entire nine seasons of the show, this beloved couple had its ups and downs, but they always came out stronger and more in love in the end. Their chemistry was unmatched, and their story was one for the ages.

Celebrate One Tree Hill’s 20th Anniversary with some of the best Naley moments throughout the series, below.

The WB

The Cracker Jack Bracelet (Season 1 Episode 3)

“Don’t say I never gave you anything.” One of the most iconic Naley lines of all time comes in this sweet moment. During their first tutoring session, Nathan opens a Cracker Jack box that contains a bracelet, which he gives to Haley. (It comes up quite a few times during the rest of the series.)

The WB

Nathan and Haley's First Kiss (Season 1 Episode 8)

It’s an iconic first kiss with an iconic song in the background. Nathan goes to Haley’s house to apologize to her, but she’s reluctant to accept it, telling him, “there’s nothing you can say or do that’s going to surprise me!” Well, one thing does surprise Haley after all, and that’s Nathan suddenly kissing her.

The WB

Their Rain Scenes (Season 1 Episode 22, Season 3 Episode 13, Season 9 Episode 13)

No romance is complete without a rain scene. However, this couple has quite a few of them throughout the series. Whether it is a heartfelt apology in the rain or just an exciting moment reliving the past, each one is so memorable and romantic. Naley sets the bar for romantic rain scenes for sure!

The WB

Nathan Proposes (Season 1 Episode 22)

During an intimate moment between the two, Nathan asks, “Why can’t forever start today?” This leads to him proposing to Haley, and the couple quite soon after that do get married. It’s definitely a sudden shock for viewers, but we all knew these two were meant for each other since the beginning. Nathan and Haley prove that forever can start whenever.

The WB

Naley's Wedding (Season 2 Episode 1)

It’s definitely a shock to see these two marry at such a young age, but it really is a testament to how strong their love is. After a Season 1 finale jaw-dropping moment when Haley tells Lucas she and Nathan got married, we see their intimate ceremony on the beach during the following premiere.

The WB

Recording Their Answering Machine Message (Season 2 Episode 17)

This scene just brings a big smile to our faces. Nathan remembers when the newly married couple was having trouble trying to create a catchy message. When Nathan brought up how cheesy it was, Haley pointed out, “We are a really cheesy couple mister.” These two were just adorable even in the smallest moments.

The WB

They Renew Their Vows (Season 3 Episode 22)

Just two seasons after the couple shocks audiences by getting married in high school, the pair decides to renew their vows in a more extravagant wedding ceremony. Both reiterate they’re “always and forever,” and it just warms our hearts. He even surprises her with a new ring!

The CW

Haley Goes Into Labor at Graduation (Season 4 Episode 20)

During Tree Hill’s graduation, Haley’s on stage giving her speech as valedictorian in front of the entire class when she suddenly announces that she is going to have her baby. She and Nathan leave in the middle of the ceremony, and she gives birth to their son, James Lucas Scott.

The CW

Nathan Tells Haley He's in the NBA (Season 6 Episode 24)

Nathan’s dream was always to make it to the NBA — but the journey to it is not easy. When he tells Haley he is the new point guard for the Charlotte Bobcats, the two share a sweet moment where they realize their dreams are coming true.

