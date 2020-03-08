9 Reasons to Be Excited for ‘One Day at a Time’s Season 4 Return (PHOTOS)

At the end of the day, One Day at a Time is a show that celebrates love, Latino-American culture, and family, both biological and chosen. The fact that it was snatched from the jaws of cancellation will only make its return more joyous, and we can’t wait for another season of laughs, tears, and warm, fuzzy feelings.

One Day at a Time‘s move to Pop means it now follows another beloved sitcom, Schitt’s Creek. While the show’s new location means the episodes won’t be immediately bingeable, pairing it with Schitt’s’s final episodes will make Tuesday nights appointment television. And if you’re watching one but not the other — what are you doing?

OK, here’s one thing we’re not looking forward to: the switch from streaming to cable means One Day at a Time now comes with commercial breaks. Still, the new platform will allow the show to explore a new dramatic structure, and it will be interesting to see how it adapts and grows.

Executive Producer Norman Lear pretty much pioneered the art of political commentary on sitcoms with All in The Family and The Jeffersons , and it doesn’t look like he’s letting up any time soon. With the 2020 presidential election looming, showrunner Gloria Calderon Kellett told reporters at Vulture Festival that politics will be on characters’ minds this season. Expect Abuela to have some strong opinions.

One Day at a Time has never been afraid to push the envelope on important social issues. Ever since the show introduced the non-binary character of Syd (Sheridan Pierce) in Season 2 as a love interest for Elena (Isabella Gomez), the couple has not only been an amazing example of representation, but an adorable fan favorite. They bonded over their love of Doctor Who and went to the homecoming dance together. We can’t wait to see what’s next for Elena and her ‘Syd-nificant’ other.

Rita Moreno has won an Oscar, a Grammy, a Tony and two Emmys, and it’s easy to see why: her pitch-perfect comedic timing as feisty Abuela Lydia is incomparable. It’s a delight every single time she dramatically pulls back her bedroom curtains.

For all its laughs, One Day at a Time knows how to make viewers cry, too. Past seasons have brought genuine pathos with moments like Schneider’s relapse and Elena reconciling with her father. Expect it to get emotional once more in Season 4, especially as Elena looks toward going away to college.

There’s quite a bit to look forward to in the characters’ love lives. Schneider (Todd Grinnell) gets serious about his relationship with Avery (India de Beaufort, Grinnell’s real-life wife), while Alex (Marcel Ruiz) starts dating. Also, did anything go down between Lydia (Rita Moreno) and her “non-sexual platonic companion” Dr. Berkowitz (Stephen Tobolowsky) during their trip to Cuba?

In past seasons, One Day at a Time has called in famous guests like Gloria Estefan, Joe Manganiello, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz and Melissa Fumero. This season, the show continues to pull in big names: Ray Romano will play a census-taker who meets the Alvarez Family in the premiere, and Reggie Watts and Marla Gibbs will appear as new neighbors. (Gibbs’s character’s apartment number? 227, of course.)

Start salsa dancing, One Day at a Time fans: after a close brush with cancellation, the sitcom is coming to Pop TV for its fourth season on March 24th.

We couldn’t be more thrilled to see the Alvarez family back on our screens. Besides the usual love, laughs and ropa vieja, these episodes will bring new faces, adventures and challenges for Penelope, Lydia and the rest.

Click through the gallery to see why we’re eagerly awaiting ODAAT‘s return.

One Day at a Time, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, March 24, 9:30/8:30c, Pop TV