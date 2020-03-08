9 Reasons to Be Excited for ‘One Day at a Time’s Season 4 Return (PHOTOS)
Start salsa dancing, One Day at a Time fans: after a close brush with cancellation, the sitcom is coming to Pop TV for its fourth season on March 24th.
We couldn’t be more thrilled to see the Alvarez family back on our screens. Besides the usual love, laughs and ropa vieja, these episodes will bring new faces, adventures and challenges for Penelope, Lydia and the rest.
Click through the gallery to see why we’re eagerly awaiting ODAAT‘s return.
One Day at a Time, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, March 24, 9:30/8:30c, Pop TV
