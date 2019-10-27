Brooke D’Orsay & Trevor Donovan Star in ‘Nostalgic Christmas’ (PHOTOS)

Rick and Christina Gables
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
Nostalgic Christmas Final Image Assets
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Shane Mahood
Nostalgic Christmas Final Image Assets
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Shane Mahood

Brooke D’Orsay

Nostalgic Christmas Final Image Assets
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Shane Mahood
Nostalgic Christmas Final Image Assets
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Shane Mahood

Trevor Donovan, Brooke D’Orsay, Tara Joshi, Eugene Clark

Nostalgic Christmas Final Image Assets
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Shane Mahood

Brooke D’Orsay, Tara Joshi

Nostalgic Christmas Final Image Assets
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Shane Mahood

Brooke D’Orsay, Trevor Donovan

Nostalgic Christmas Final Image Assets
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Shane Mahood

Trevor Donovan, Brooke D’Orsay

Nostalgic Christmas Final Image Assets
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Shane Mahood

Trevor Donovan, Brooke D’Orsay

Nostalgic Christmas Final Image Assets
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Shane Mahood

Brooke D’Orsay, Chad Willett

Nostalgic Christmas Final Image Assets
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Shane Mahood

Brooke D’Orsay

Nostalgic Christmas Final Image Assets
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Shane Mahood

Brooke D’Orsay, Trevor Donovan

Nostalgic Christmas Final Image Assets
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Shane Mahood

Brooke D’Orsay, Jenna Weir

Nostalgic Christmas Final Image Assets
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Shane Mahood

Brooke D’Orsay, Jenna Weir

Nostalgic Christmas Final Image Assets
©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Shane Mahood

Brooke D’Orsay, Jenna Weir, Trevor Donovan

1 of

Brooke D’Orsay and Trevor Donovan deliver an early Christmas present for viewers, when they star in Nostalgic Christmas, a new original film premiering Thursday, October 31 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries as part of the network’s annual Miracles of Christmas programming event.

Anne Garrison’s (D’Orsay) annual holiday visit to the small town in Maine where she grew up is somewhat bittersweet this year. With her dad set to sell his toy store and retire from his wood-carving career, and the town’s lumber mill up for sale, this will probably be her last Christmas there.

Check Out Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' 2019 Christmas Movies (PHOTOS)See Also

Check Out Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' 2019 Christmas Movies (PHOTOS)

Get all the details on the 16 new original movies that are part of 'Miracles of Christmas.'

But when Anne is drafted and paired with handsome local widower Keith McClain (Donovan) to co-chair the town’s Christmas celebration, she begins to question what she really wants in life.

Scroll through the gallery above for a sneak peek at the holiday flick!

Nostalgic Christmas, Movie Premiere, Thursday, October 31, 9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Hallmark Miracles of Christmas

Brooke D’Orsay

Trevor Donovan