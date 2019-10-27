Brooke D’Orsay & Trevor Donovan Star in ‘Nostalgic Christmas’ (PHOTOS)

Brooke D’Orsay and Trevor Donovan deliver an early Christmas present for viewers, when they star in Nostalgic Christmas, a new original film premiering Thursday, October 31 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries as part of the network’s annual Miracles of Christmas programming event.

Anne Garrison’s (D’Orsay) annual holiday visit to the small town in Maine where she grew up is somewhat bittersweet this year. With her dad set to sell his toy store and retire from his wood-carving career, and the town’s lumber mill up for sale, this will probably be her last Christmas there.

But when Anne is drafted and paired with handsome local widower Keith McClain (Donovan) to co-chair the town’s Christmas celebration, she begins to question what she really wants in life.

Nostalgic Christmas, Movie Premiere, Thursday, October 31, 9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries