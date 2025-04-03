See the ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Season 2 Ensemble in Action (PHOTOS)

Nine Perfect Strangers stars Nicole Kidman and Murray Bartlett
Nine Perfect Strangers

Masha Dmitrichenko  (Nicole Kidman) is forming a new nonagon of strangers to invite to her next “wellness retreat” — this time, in the Austrian Alps — in Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2.

Hulu has revealed the first batch of photos from the new season of its (formerly limited) drama series, and it looks like the characters will have to brave some harsh elements during their getaway.

Like the first season, Season 2 features an all-star array of actors on board for whatever wild adventure awaits. The cast includes Henry Golding, Lena Olin, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Lucas Englander, King Princess, Murray Bartlett, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Mark Strong, and Aras Aydin.

While we’ll have to wait and see what it means for Masha to take them all “to the brink” when the new season arrives on May 21, these first-look photos might offer some clues about the drama ahead!

Lucas Englander, Aras Aydin, and Christine Baranski in Nine Perfect Strangers
Disney / Reiner Bajo

Lucas Englander, Aras Aydin, and Christine Baranski’s characters look happy to be here… for now, at least.

Mark Strong in Nine Perfect Strangers
Disney / Reiner Bajo

What is Mark Strong’s character toasting to here?

Nine Perfect Strangers
Disney / Reiner Bajo

The expressions here vary from bemused to horrified, so what’s going on?

Nine Perfect Strangers
Disney / Reiner Bajo

The whole gang is seated for a lesson that’s sure to be duplicitous.

Lena Olin, Nicole Kidman

Who’s Lena Olin playing, and what are she and Masha looking at?

Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Murray Bartlett in Nine Perfect Strangers
Disney / Reiner Bajo

Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Murray Bartlett’s characters look concerned about something they see in the freezing outdoors.

Molly De Leon, King Princess, and Annie Murphy in Nine Perfect Strangers
Disney / Reiner Bajo

Molly De Leon, King Princess, and Annie Murphy’s characters also seem rather distressed.

Nicole Kidman
Disney / Reiner Bajo

Masha looks fierce in this photo (and the snow matches her hair, too)!

