Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman) is forming a new nonagon of strangers to invite to her next “wellness retreat” — this time, in the Austrian Alps — in Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2.

Hulu has revealed the first batch of photos from the new season of its (formerly limited) drama series, and it looks like the characters will have to brave some harsh elements during their getaway.

Like the first season, Season 2 features an all-star array of actors on board for whatever wild adventure awaits. The cast includes Henry Golding, Lena Olin, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Lucas Englander, King Princess, Murray Bartlett, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Mark Strong, and Aras Aydin.

While we’ll have to wait and see what it means for Masha to take them all “to the brink” when the new season arrives on May 21, these first-look photos might offer some clues about the drama ahead!