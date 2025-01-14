Nine Perfect Strangers may have debuted back in 2021 as a limited series, but the Hulu title will make a Season 2 comeback (hopefully in the near future). Originally renewed for Season 2 in 2023, it’s been a long road back to the screen.

As we await further word on Season 2 of the show, we’re breaking down everything we know so far about the latest chapter ranging from the cast and location to filming updates, and much more. Scroll down for a closer peek behind the curtain, and stay tuned for official updates as they’re made.

Is Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 filming?

Nine Perfect Strangers reportedly filmed in Munich, Germany for six months in 2024. Shooting had wrapped by July 20, 2024, as Season 2 star Henry Golding told Variety, “I just spent six months in Munich with Nicole Kidman shooting Season 2 of Nine Perfect Strangers.” No additional details have really been revealed surrounding the production at this time though.

Does Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 have a premiere date?

No premiere date has been announced, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed that the series will make its return before 2025 is through. Only time will tell for certain.

Who stars in Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2?

As mentioned, above, Henry Golding is among the Season 2 ensemble that includes returning star Nicole Kidman and series newbies Murray Bartlett, Christine Baranski, Annie Murphy, Dolly De Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, King Princess, Aras Aydin, Lucas Englander, Mark Strong, and Lena Olin.

What is Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 about?

Season 2 of Nine Perfect Strangers will see Kidman reinhabit her eccentric wellness guru character Masha as she oversees a new set of retreat goers. Further details remain under wraps at this time but stay tuned for any updates as we anticipate the long-awaited arrival of Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2.

