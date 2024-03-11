The Stars We’re Totally Shipping After Last Night’s Oscars (PHOTOS)

Barry Keoghan, Sabrina Carpenter, Sofia Vergara, and Lenny Kravitz at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Dave Benett/Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair
Swooon
Every year, the Vanity Fair Oscar Party is the place to be for Hollywood’s biggest stars to celebrate the end of awards season. There are always plenty of reunions, can’t-miss celebrity moments, and epic red carpet looks as the stars step out for the annual bash.

Several notable stars left us *swooning* at this year’s after-party following the Oscars. From a Cinderella reunion to Hollywood’s rising “it” couple, these photos from Tinseltown’s most star-studded night have us shipping these pairs hard.

Scroll down to see the celebs we’ve got serious heart eyes over right now, and let us know in the comments if you’re shipping these celebs.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Dave Benett/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Barry Keoghan & Sabrina Carpenter

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter basically confirmed their relationship at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Although they walked the red carpet separately, they were spotted together in behind-the-scenes photos. Inside the after-party, the rumored couple covered their mouths as they posed for a photo together.

The Saltburn actor and the “Nonsense” singer have been romantically linked for months, but they haven’t spoken publicly about their relationship. However, they haven’t been private about their feelings.

Keoghan traveled all the way to Singapore to attend Carpenter’s concert on March 3. He was spotted in a VIP tent watching Carpenter as she performed the opening act for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Cabello at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Dave Benett/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Nicholas Galitzine & Camila Cabello

Cinderella and Prince Robert take Hollywood! Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Cabello partied the night away at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The former co-stars have stayed close since filming Prime Video’s Cinderella. 

Fans of the onscreen Cinderella couple should be delighted by the real-life reunion. Galitzine continued to make us swoon by giving Cabello his suit jacket to keep warm as they left the party. 

Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Reneé Rapp & Towa Bird

Talk about a hard launch. Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird appeared to make their red carpet debut as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Bird has been one of the supporting acts on Rapp’s Snow Hard Feelings Tour since September 2023. 

Rapp and Bird were spotted getting cozy inside the party as they sipped on drinks. Their appearance together comes after Rapp confirmed she had broken up with TikToker Alissa Carrington in 2023. 

Aldis Hodge and Danai Gurira at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Matt Winkelmeyer/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Aldis Hodge & Danai Gurira

Aldis Hodge and Danai Gurira were the definition of fierce as they partied at the Oscars bash. Remember, these two were co-stars on The Walking Dead back in the day. Hodge played Michonne’s boyfriend, Mike, in a Season 4 flashback. They certainly look good together in real life!

Sofia Vergara and Lenny Kravitz at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Sofia Vergara & Lenny Kravitz

Now these two would make one hot power couple. Sofia Vergara and Lenny Kravitz had a blast hanging out during the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The newly-divorced Vergara has been living up the single life ever since her split from Joe Manganiello. 

The Modern Family alum, who is 51, recently admitted on Watch What Happens Live that she would no longer date men more than two years younger than her. Her cutoff age is now 49. She was married to Manganiello, four years her junior, for seven years. Kravitz is 59 years old, eight years older than Vergara, so he could make the list!

