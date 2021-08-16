7 (Potential) New Couples We’re Most Excited for in the 2021-2022 Season

When better for a first kiss or a couple to get together than the end of a season, leaving fans waiting all hiatus to see what’s next? Such was the case at the end of the 2020-2021 season for several of our primetime favorites.

For instance, two NBC dramas — Law & Order: SVU and New Amsterdam — ended their finales with will they/won’t they couples kissing. Sparks flew on Chicago Fire after a couple romantic declarations. A casual relationship is becoming anything but now on The Good Doctor. And a flashforward on This Is Us revealed a wedding surprise for one of the Big Three.

With the fall season just around the corner — quite a few shows return the week of September 20 — we’re taking a look at the new couples we expect to see, given where these characters left off. Scroll down to see which ones made our list.