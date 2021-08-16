7 (Potential) New Couples We’re Most Excited for in the 2021-2022 Season

Meredith Jacobs
2 Comments
'New Amsterdam,' 'Law & Order: SVU' and 'The Good Doctor
Zach Dilgard/NBC; Virginia Sherwood/NBC; ABC/Jeff Weddell

When better for a first kiss or a couple to get together than the end of a season, leaving fans waiting all hiatus to see what’s next? Such was the case at the end of the 2020-2021 season for several of our primetime favorites.

For instance, two NBC dramas — Law & Order: SVU and New Amsterdam — ended their finales with will they/won’t they couples kissing. Sparks flew on Chicago Fire after a couple romantic declarations. A casual relationship is becoming anything but now on The Good Doctor. And a flashforward on This Is Us revealed a wedding surprise for one of the Big Three.

9 Characters We're Going to Miss After the 2020-2021 SeasonSee Also

9 Characters We're Going to Miss After the 2020-2021 Season

Several long-running and fan-favorite shows will be back next year, but without key members of the cast.

With the fall season just around the corner — quite a few shows return the week of September 20 — we’re taking a look at the new couples we expect to see, given where these characters left off. Scroll down to see which ones made our list.

'9-1-1' Star Oliver Stark and Guest Star Megan West
Jack Zeman /FOX

Buck and Taylor, 9-1-1

Will firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley (Oliver Stark) finally be lucky in love with reporter Taylor (Megan West)? They looked to be on the right path in the Season 4 finale, and showrunner Tim Minear told TV Insider he’s “interested to find out more about Taylor and what that dynamic between them might be.” Hopefully she is around more and Buck sorts out his personal life.

'Chicago Fire' Stars Kara Killmer and Jesse Spencer
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Casey and Brett, Chicago Fire

After watching firefighter Captain Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) and paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) take one step forward and five steps back for far too long, fans finally saw them get together in the Fire Season 9 finale. After all that dancing around each other, it’s time to see what they’re like as a couple. How will theirs be different from other 51 romances?

'The Good Doctor' Stars Will Yun Lee and Fiona Gubelmann
ABC/Jeff Weddell

Morgan and Park, The Good Doctor

Drs. Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) and Alex Park (Will Yun Lee) are now officially in a relationship (as opposed to their casual arrangement), which means she’s going to have to “take [her] heart out a little more often,” executive producer David Shore said. “That’s a very unique kind of relationship because they’re constantly at each other, but in a way that they both seem to enjoy and that’s fun to write for and fun to watch.” Let’s just hope that we see the right balance of their more contentious relationship with their romance going forward.

'Law & Order: SVU' Stars Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Rollins and Carisi, Law & Order: SVU

The Season 22 finale may not have gone as planned, but Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and ADA Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) did finally kiss, after he read the speech he’d written for Sergeant Fin Tutuola (Ice-T) and Sergeant Phoebe Baker (Jennifer Esposito). Rollins had a lightbulb moment and kissed him, and we have no idea what’s going to happen next. Will they pretend it didn’t happen? After all, as Scanavino previously said, “it’s a complicated relationship. I think there’s something there between the two of them, but it’s one of those instances where you’ve had your relationship defined by work and being friends for so long, that sometimes it might be hard to cross over into something else and that might not even be what’s right.” It’s not hard to imagine these two hitting the brakes (even temporarily) on a relationship.

'New Amsterdam' Stars Ryan Eggold and Freema Agyeman
Zach Dilgard/NBC

Max and Helen, New Amsterdam

Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) have finally kissed, and they’re not going to be walking that back — at least not based on what was said after the Season 3 finale. Fans will “get everything they wanted from Max and Sharpe” next season, executive producer David Schulner promised. We’re especially interested to see how this does or doesn’t affect their relationship at work because we need to still see those two going head-to-head at the hospital, especially over some of his crazier ideas.

'The Resident' Stars Manish Dayal and Anuja Joshi
Guy D'Alema/FOX

Devon and Leela, The Resident

The Resident Season 4 was building up to Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal) and Leela Devi (Anuja Joshi) kissing, and the finale did not disappoint. “We’re going to tell a really fun story in Season 5 between them,” co-showrunner and executive producer Peter Elkoff teased. “There’s going to be lots of medicine and romance.” Has Devon finally found love after watching his friends do so (to varying degrees of success)?

'This Is Us' Stars Chrissy Metz and Chris Geere
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Kate and Phillip, This Is Us

We have to admit we’re torn about this one. On the one hand, we’ve watched Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) love story for the past five seasons. On the other hand, we can’t help but wonder how Kate and Phillip (Chris Geere) go from coworkers who seem to barely stand each other to getting married in the future!

9-1-1

Chicago Fire

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

New Amsterdam

The Good Doctor

The Resident

This Is Us