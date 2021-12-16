‘New Amsterdam’: See Max & Helen in London in 2022 Return (PHOTOS)

As executive producer David Schulner told TV Insider, we’ll see “more of that [joy] in London” that took Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) away from New Amsterdam in the NBC medical drama’s midseason finale. And the photos for the January 4 return, “Talkin’ Bout a Revolution,” certainly show that.

When New Amsterdam picks up again, Max and Helen are in London, as you can see in the teaser and photos below. And as much as we love to see them having quite a good time painting, we’re also looking forward to the conversations they haven’t had yet since they have been moving fast this season. “We definitely want to play all those things out before anyone goes further,” like say, with a wedding, Schulner said.

As the photos hint, “everyone’s going to be faced with almost insurmountable challenges,” the EP previewed of the January return. In London, Max’s “how can I help?” doesn’t exactly translate. “They have their own system there and Max’s way of doing things isn’t gonna cut it. So Max and Sharpe both have to learn a whole new way to help people. The same can also be said for everyone staying behind in New Amsterdam because of Veronica, the brilliant Michelle Forbes, they also have to learn new ways to help people, to try to get around her and help people that New Amsterdam has sworn to help.”

And as the photos show, it looks like one of the people they’ll have to help is one of their own. The pregnant Dr. Lyn Malvo (Frances Turner) is a patient, with both her husband Dr. Claude Baptiste (Andre Blake) and her boyfriend Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) by her side. (Lyn and Claude have an open marriage.) The conversations to come about the pregnancy are “probably the most complicated and fraught,” Schulner teased.

Scroll down for the photos from “Talkin’ Bout a Revolution.”

New Amsterdam, Returns, Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 10/9c, NBC