‘New Amsterdam’: See Max & Helen in London in 2022 Return (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe in New Amsterdam
Eric Liebowitz/NBC

As executive producer David Schulner told TV Insider, we’ll see “more of that [joy] in London” that took Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) away from New Amsterdam in the NBC medical drama’s midseason finale. And the photos for the January 4 return, “Talkin’ Bout a Revolution,” certainly show that.

When New Amsterdam picks up again, Max and Helen are in London, as you can see in the teaser and photos below. And as much as we love to see them having quite a good time painting, we’re also looking forward to the conversations they haven’t had yet since they have been moving fast this season. “We definitely want to play all those things out before anyone goes further,” like say, with a wedding, Schulner said.

As the photos hint, “everyone’s going to be faced with almost insurmountable challenges,” the EP previewed of the January return. In London, Max’s “how can I help?” doesn’t exactly translate. “They have their own system there and Max’s way of doing things isn’t gonna cut it. So Max and Sharpe both have to learn a whole new way to help people. The same can also be said for everyone staying behind in New Amsterdam because of Veronica, the brilliant Michelle Forbes, they also have to learn new ways to help people, to try to get around her and help people that New Amsterdam has sworn to help.”

And as the photos show, it looks like one of the people they’ll have to help is one of their own. The pregnant Dr. Lyn Malvo (Frances Turner) is a patient, with both her husband Dr. Claude Baptiste (Andre Blake) and her boyfriend Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) by her side. (Lyn and Claude have an open marriage.) The conversations to come about the pregnancy are “probably the most complicated and fraught,” Schulner teased.

Scroll down for the photos from “Talkin’ Bout a Revolution.”

New Amsterdam, Returns, Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 10/9c, NBC

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe in New Amsterdam

Welcome to London!

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe in New Amsterdam
Eric Liebowitz/NBC

Max (Ryan Eggold) and Helen (Freema Agyeman)

Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom in New Amsterdam
Will Hart/NBC

Why does Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) look so shocked?

Nicholas Webber as Greg Treize in New Amsterdam
Will Hart/NBC

Oh my God!

Genevieve Angelson as Dr. Mia Castries, Olivia Khoshatefeh as Resident Yasmin Turan in New Amsterdam
Scott Gries/NBC

Dr. Mia Castries (Genevieve Angelson) and Resident Yasmin Turan (Olivia Khoshatefeh)

Michelle Forbes as Dr. Veronica Fuentes in New Amsterdam
Will Hart/NBC

Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes)

Tyler Labine as Dr. Iggy Frome in New Amsterdam
Will Hart/NBC

Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine)

Sandra Mae Frank as Dr. Elizabeth Wilder in New Amsterdam
Will Hart/NBC

Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank)

Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds, Andre Blake as Dr. Claude Baptiste, Frances Turner as Dr. Lyn Malvo in New Amsterdam
Will Hart/NBC

Uh-oh, how worried should we be about the pregnant Dr. Lyn Malvo (Frances Turner)?

Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds, Andre Blake as Dr. Claude Baptiste in New Amsterdam
Will Hart/NBC

Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) and Dr. Claude Baptiste (Andre Blake)

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin in New Amsterdam
Will Hart/NBC

Max seems to have plans for that paint roller…

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin in New Amsterdam
Will Hart/NBC

Happy Max!

Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe in New Amsterdam
Will Hart/NBC

Sharpwin!

