‘NCIS: Sydney’: Meet the Cast of Hit Franchise’s First International Edition (PHOTOS)

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Olivia Swann as Michelle Markey, Todd Lasance as Jim
Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

NCIS: Sydney

 More

NCIS shows have covered the U.S. from coast to coast and even ventured beyond the Lower 48 with NCIS: Hawai’i. Now the franchise is going international with NCIS: Sydney, scheduled to premiere on CBS on Tuesday, November 14, and streaming on Paramount+ the same day.

Filmed on location in the Australian harbor city, the fifth NCIS series is set amid international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, with American NCIS agents joining Australian Federal Police (AFP) in a multinational task force “to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet,” CBS touts.

“NCIS exists in Australia, but when it exists in Australia, it does so under Australian law, so there has to be a kind of jurisdictional power-sharing that goes on,” showrunner Morgan O’Neill told TV Insider earlier this month. “NCIS: Sydney was built around that exact concept, which is that NCIS Sydney comes to town, and they instantly have to work with and under the authority of the Australian Federal Police. … That’s a lot of fun, obviously, because sometimes it does come together easily and sometimes it doesn’t. There’s obviously culture clashes.”

In on that fun are the six series regulars, some of whom you may recognize from TV roles of years past, in the photo gallery below.

Olivia Swann as Michelle Mackey in 'NCIS: Sydney'
John Tsiavis/Paramount+

Olivia Swann (NCIS Special Agent Captain Michelle Mackey)

Arrowverse fans know Swann as Astra Logue from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on The CW. She also starred in this year’s film River Wild alongside Leighton Meester and Adam Brody.

Todd Lasance as Jim 'JD' Dempsey in 'NCIS: Sydney'
John Tsiavis/Paramount+

Todd Lasance (AFP Liaison Officer Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey)

On television, you’ve seen Lasance play Julius Caesar in Spartacus, Julian in The Vampire Diaries, and Edward Clariss/The Rival in The Flash. In film, he joined Michael B. Jordan in the 2021 Prime Video film Without Remorse.

Sean Sagar as DeShawn Jackson in 'NCIS: Sydney'
John Tsiavis/Paramount+

Sean Sagar (NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson)

Sagar has recurred in the TV series Fate: The Winx Saga, Buffering, and Sistas and starred as Monk in the BBC One series Our Girl. He has also appeared in the Guy Ritchie films The Gentlemen and The Covenant.

Tuuli Narkle as Evie Cooper in 'NCIS: Sydney'
John Tsiavis/Paramount+

Tuuli Narkle (AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper)

In her native Australia, Narkle starred in the TV shows All My Friends Are Racist, Mystery Road: Origin, and Bad Behaviour. Her theater credits include Sydney Theatre Company productions of Black Is the New White and The Tenant of Wildfell Hall.

Mavournee Hazel as Bluebird 'Blue' Gleeson in 'NCIS: Sydney'
John Tsiavis/Paramount+

Mavournee Hazel (AFP Forensic Scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson)

Hazel spent three and a half years playing Piper Willis on the Aussie soap Neighbours and headlined the spinoff webseries Neighbours: Pipe Up. Her television résumé also includes parts in the TV shows Halifax: Retribution and Shantaram.

William McInnes as Roy Penrose in 'NCIS: Sydney'
John Tsiavis/Paramount+

William McInnes (AFP Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose)

Winner of two Film Critics Circle of Australia Awards and two Logie Award, McInnes starred in the Australian TV programs SeaChange, Blue Heelers, and The Newsreader, the last of which streamed stateside on The Roku Channel. He also hosted the reality show Auction Room.

NCIS: Sydney

Mavournee Hazel

Olivia Swann

Sean Sagar

Todd Lasance

Tuuli Narkle

William McInnes

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Conny Van Dyke
1
Conny Van Dyke Dies: Motown Singer and TV Actor Was 78
Carson Daly, Nikki Bella, and Blake Shelton in 'Barmageddon'
2
‘Barmageddon’: Blake Shelton Teases Gwen Stefani Face-Off in Season 2
Con O'Neill as Izzy Hands in drag in 'Our Flag Means Death Season' TV Insider Change My Mind art
3
‘Our Flag Means Death’: Izzy’s Season 2 Ending Made Sense
Leslie, Gerry, and Theresa on Golden Bachelor
4
‘Golden Bachelor’ Fans Have ‘Proof’ Who Gerry Chooses Out of Leslie & Theresa
Timothée Chalamet on 'Saturday Night Live'
5
‘SNL’ Highlights: Timothée Chalamet Celebrates Return of Self-Promotion