NCIS shows have covered the U.S. from coast to coast and even ventured beyond the Lower 48 with NCIS: Hawai’i. Now the franchise is going international with NCIS: Sydney, scheduled to premiere on CBS on Tuesday, November 14, and streaming on Paramount+ the same day.

Filmed on location in the Australian harbor city, the fifth NCIS series is set amid international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, with American NCIS agents joining Australian Federal Police (AFP) in a multinational task force “to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet,” CBS touts.

“NCIS exists in Australia, but when it exists in Australia, it does so under Australian law, so there has to be a kind of jurisdictional power-sharing that goes on,” showrunner Morgan O’Neill told TV Insider earlier this month. “NCIS: Sydney was built around that exact concept, which is that NCIS Sydney comes to town, and they instantly have to work with and under the authority of the Australian Federal Police. … That’s a lot of fun, obviously, because sometimes it does come together easily and sometimes it doesn’t. There’s obviously culture clashes.”

In on that fun are the six series regulars, some of whom you may recognize from TV roles of years past, in the photo gallery below.