‘NCIS: LA’ Brings Back Katya to Put Callen & Team in Danger (VIDEO)

One of NCIS: Los Angeles‘ own is in serious danger in the penultimate episode of Season 13.

In “Down the Rabbit Hole,” the team must quickly find Special Agent G. Callen (Chris O’Donnell) after he falls for Katya’s (Sasha Clements) trap using a deepfake of his partner, Sam Hanna (LL Cool J), to coordinate a weapons deal. The promo offers a look at Retired Admiral Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) reporting Callen missing and the moment that the agent is taken, by what looks like someone in firefighter gear.

“You took everything from me,” Katya tells Callen. “Now, I’m going to kill your friends.” Callen tries to warn his friends about a bomb, but will he be able to do so in time? Watch the video below.

The Russian spy has been a thorn in Callen and his girlfriend Anna’s (Bar Paly) sides since Season 10’s “The One That Got Away.” This season, she’s used a deepfake of Callen to trick his doctor, a bank, and even Anna — and leave some inappropriate messages for his bosses at NCIS. All season, it’s been a matter of when she’ll strike, and now we just have to wonder if the team will be able to capture her after her latest move. Or might the threat she poses carry over into Season 14?

Scroll down for the photos for “Down the Rabbit Hole.”

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS