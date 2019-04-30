‘NCIS: LA’ Season 10: Behind the Scenes With the Cast (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
2 Comments
Daniela Ruah posted this fun photo from set of her holding a prop “bomb” and Eric Christian Olsen ignoring the “danger.”

“When you perceive life really differently,” she wrote in the caption.

Fun fact: Olsen’s brother plays his stunt double on NCIS: LA. David Olsen is also married to Ruah.

Ruah posted this photo of the brothers on set with the caption, “One of these guys has a muskrat on his head, not sure which one yet…”

Kensi and Deeks finally got married this season, and the series marked the occasion with quite the event.

“When your fake TV wife finds the fake TV cake, for the fake TV wedding, but FOR REAL eats it before cameras even roll. #whencakeisbae,” Olsen wrote in the caption of this photo of Ruah eating.

Ruah posted this shot as she prepared to fight in her character’s wedding dress for the Densi wedding.

“Learnin’ a fight with this phenomenal mama @kimberlyshannonmurphystunts for the #ncislawedding,” she wrote.

CBS posted a fun behind-the-scenes image of Ruah and Barrett Foa dancing during Kensi and Deeks’ wedding.

“Let me introduce you to Professor O’Donnell. The new Home Ec teacher,” Ruah captioned a photo of her costar Chris O’Donnell wearing glasses his character doesn’t.

Ruah and O’Donnell are quite good at balancing one another.

“When someone asks us how we do this for 10 years… Well… its a balancing act. #IthinkImfunny,” she wrote in the caption of this photo of the costars holding up each other’s legs.

O’Donnell holds up Ruah’s leg in this behind-the-scenes photo from a moment in the Ops Center.

“Brainstorming & saving the world,” Ruah described the image. “@chrisodonnell you are my partner in weird.”

Medalion Rahimi, who recurs as Fatima, posted this fun behind-the-scenes photo of guest star Bill Goldberg picking her and Ruah up.

“I think @goldberg95 misunderstood when they said we needed a ‘pick-up’ shot,” she wrote in the caption.

Ruah also posted the photo with, “I think this qualifies for carpool.”

Ruah had fun with a selfie and shadows on set.

“Because selfies aren’t self centered enough… I give you a selfie of a selfie of a selfie,” she wrote in the caption.

CBS posted this behind-the-scenes shot that features the team in “a poster perfect pose.”

Olsen posted this behind-the-scenes image of himself, Ruah, and recurring guest star Erik Palladino with the caption, “Someone please send help, and by help I mean a chai tea latte with steamed whole milk and a touch of honey. Please. Love you. Ok. Bye.”

Ruah also posted the photo and noted that fans in the comments had provided “funnier captions” with their “album cover” and “mixed tapes” suggestions.

The members of the NCIS: Los Angeles team deal with serious threats (both in L.A. and internationally) and risk their lives every week. But behind the scenes, the cast has a lot of fun on set!

The actors love to post videos and photos when they’re not filming the CBS procedural drama. And in Season 10, those posts include everything from Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks’ (Eric Christian Olsen) emotional wedding to goofy shots during breaks.

Click through the gallery above to find out what happens when the camera isn’t rolling on the set of NCIS: LA, and see how two co-stars help keep each other balanced.

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 10/9c, CBS

