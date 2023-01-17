Marilu Henner to Guest Star on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ as Kilbride’s Ex-Wife

Lisa Lagace
Comments
Marilu Henner on the red carpet.
Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

Actress Marilu Henner is joining the NCIS universe as an upcoming guest star on NCIS: Los Angeles.

Henner will play Elizabeth, ex-wife of the rough-around-the-edges retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride (Gerald McRaney), TVLine reports. The episode, set to air on Sunday, February 26, will see Elizabeth visiting her ex with hopes that Kilbride will reconnect with their son, to whom he hasn’t spoken in years. The fast-moving procedural will take a beat and slow down for a few scenes to examine the relationship between the admiral and his ex, adding dimension to the gruff character.

No word yet on if she will be back for future episodes, but if the fans like the pairing, it’s entirely possible Elizabeth could return.

Gerald McRaney as Retired Admiral Hollace Kilbride in NCIS Los Angeles

CBS ©2022

Henner is no stranger to the small screen, having previously starred in the ’80s hit Taxi, which earned her five Emmy nominations for her role as Elaine. She has also appeared on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Evening Shade, and Aurora Teagarden Mysteries. The actress has also spoken about her Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory (HSAM), which is why she served as a co-producer on the CBS series Unforgettable about a cop who also possesses this skill.

Aside from acting, Henner certainly keeps busy. She tours the country with her one-woman show, Music & Memories with Marilu Henner. She also hosts a nationally syndicated radio show under her own name and has previously hosted and executive-produced her own talk shows including Marilu and Shape Up Your Life. Henner also competed on reality shows Celebrity Apprentice, Celebrity Apprentice All-Stars, and Dancing With the Stars.

Which Are the Largest Current Shared Universes in Primetime TV?
Related

Which Are the Largest Current Shared Universes in Primetime TV?

Up next, Henner will appear in the Disney live-action Haunted Mansion movie coming out this summer, as well as the indie film Rock & Doris Try to Write a Movie.

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 10/9c, CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles - CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles where to stream

NCIS: Los Angeles

Gerald McRaney

Marilu Henner

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Night Court cast - John Larroquette, Markie Post, Richard Moll, Harry Anderson, Charlie Robinson
1
With ‘Night Court’ Returning, Where’s the Rest of the Original Cast?
Yogesh Raut loses on Jeopardy!
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Yogesh Raut Hits Back At Allegations He’s a ‘Bad Sport’
Iain Armitage in 'Young Sheldon' Season 6
3
Ask Matt: Growing Pains for ‘Sheldon’
Matt Czuchry, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and Steven Culp in 'The Resident'
4
How’s Betz Doing Post-Transplant in ‘The Resident’ Finale Sneak Peek?
Julie and Todd Chrisley in 'Chrisley Knows Best'
5
Todd & Julie Chrisley Officially Report to Prison