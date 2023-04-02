9 Characters We’d Like to See Again Before ‘NCIS: LA’ Ends

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: 9 Characters We’d Like to See Again Before Series Ends

With NCIS: Los Angeles‘ days ticking down — it’s ending this year, with the series finale set for May 21 — we can’t help but think of what we’d like to see with the time we have left with OSP.

As much as we love the big explosions, interesting cases, and undercover opportunities (of which there are more than the other shows in the NCIS franchise), it’s the characters who make the CBS drama as great as it is. And by that, we mean the series regulars, the recurring characters, and even some of the one-off guest stars who have appeared over the 14 seasons.

And thanks to where it all started, those characters include some faves from JAG. (LA is a spinoff of NCIS, which first aired as a backdoor pilot of JAG.) Scroll down to see who we’d like to see one last time (and yes, we know there aren’t enough episodes left to see all of them.

Hetty

Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) has been off on a mysterious mission (last seen in Syria), but while she’s left OSP behind before, it just wouldn’t be the same if we didn’t see her one more time, and we won’t be picky! Sure, we’d love to see an episode dedicated to explaining everything that’s happened to her and see her in her office, but we’ll take anything we can get of her. We would also love if she officiated Callen’s (Chris O’Donnell) wedding like she did Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks’ (Eric Christian Olsen).

Eric and Nell

Ops haven’t been the same since Eric (Barrett Foa) and Nell (Renée Felice Smith) — though the latter had moved on from there — left. They went to Tokyo at the end of Season 12 to co-run an international office of his company. But with Callen’s wedding coming up, it’s the perfect excuse for an L.A. visit. And if that happens to include a stop in Ops, we wouldn’t complain.

Nate

Nate (Peter Cambor) has come so far from his days as the team’s operational psychologist, but it’s because he knows them (especially Callen) that a return from him would be easy to fit into an ongoing storyline of these last episodes: Callen’s past and specifically Pembroke (from the CIA program when the agent was a kid).

Kessler

The threat of Kessler (Frank Military) very much continues to hang over Kensi, as it has since his introduction in Season 12. We hate the thought of him out there, and we’d love to see him taken care of — onscreen, because Ruah and Military’s scenes were so chilling. After all, he’s not just a threat to Kensi’s life, but Deeks and Rosa’s (Natalia Del Riego) as well.

Harm and Mac

David James Elliott and Catherine Bell reprised their JAG roles of Harm and Mac in NCIS: Los Angeles Seasons 10 and 11, and this might be our last chance to see them again (and get an update on their lives, together and separate). The easiest way would be through some case, but hey, it could also just be a quick video call to provide some intel for whatever Hetty’s up to as well.

Paul Angelo

This is kind of a deep cut: Paul Angelo (Daniel Henney), the NCIS agent who got a little too into an undercover assignment in Season 5’s “Three Hearts.” He was a fun character, and he owes Hetty. Maybe she could collect regarding whatever she’s up to overseas.

Lisa Rand

The FBI agent (Alicia Coppola) has worked with the team a few times in the past, most recently on the Body Stitchers case, which is still open. Honestly, we’re kind of surprised she hasn’t been killed off and left as part of one of the killers’ displays. (It could still happen!) But just like we’d like to see that case wrapped up, we’d like to see her back for the resolution.

