9 Characters We’d Like to See Again Before ‘NCIS: LA’ Ends

With NCIS: Los Angeles‘ days ticking down — it’s ending this year, with the series finale set for May 21 — we can’t help but think of what we’d like to see with the time we have left with OSP.

As much as we love the big explosions, interesting cases, and undercover opportunities (of which there are more than the other shows in the NCIS franchise), it’s the characters who make the CBS drama as great as it is. And by that, we mean the series regulars, the recurring characters, and even some of the one-off guest stars who have appeared over the 14 seasons.

And thanks to where it all started, those characters include some faves from JAG. (LA is a spinoff of NCIS, which first aired as a backdoor pilot of JAG.) Scroll down to see who we’d like to see one last time (and yes, we know there aren’t enough episodes left to see all of them.

