‘NCIS: LA’: See the Cast in Their First & Last Seasons (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
7 Comments
Linda Hunt, Chris O'Donnell, Daniela Ruah, and LL Cool J in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Monty Brinton/CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles

 More

After 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles will be ending in May, and when better to take a look at how the cast has changed (not that much, but RIP Dom!) over the years?

Now, for the sake of this, we’re taking a look at those who are still on or were series regulars for at least half the series. So that means when looking at Season 1, Chris O’Donnell (G. Callen), LL Cool J (Sam Hanna), Linda Hunt (Hetty Lange), Daniela Ruah (Kensi Blye), and Barrett Foa (Eric Beale) qualify. Eric Christian Olsen (Marty Deeks) guest starred at the end of Season 1 before joining as a regular the following year. Season 2 is also when Renée Felice Smith (Nell Jones) joined.

Gerald McRaney (Hollace Kilbride) first guest starred in Seasons 6, 10, 11, and 12 before being upped to regular in 13. Medalion Rahimi (Fatima Namazi) and Caleb Castille (Devin Rountree) both recurred for a season before their promotions.

Also worth noting: Hunt was last seen in Season 13, with Hetty’s whereabouts currently unknown — we’ll have to wait to see how that plays out — and Callen didn’t have a first name (only an initial) until Season 7.

Densi, Undercover Ops, Teamwork & More We'll Miss About 'NCIS: LA'
Related

Densi, Undercover Ops, Teamwork & More We'll Miss About 'NCIS: LA'

Scroll down for a look at the NCIS: LA cast over the years in their first and last seasons (so far, perhaps, in some cases).

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 10/9c, CBS

Chris O'Donnell in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Cliff Lipson/CBS

Chris O'Donnell as G. Callen in Season 1

Chris O'Donnell in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Sara Mally/CBS

Chris O'Donnell as Grisha Aleksandrovich Nikolaev Callen in Season 14

LL Cool J in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Sonja Flemming/CBS

LL Cool J as Sam Hanna in Season 1

LL Cool J in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
CBS

LL Cool J as Sam Hanna in Season 14

Daniela Ruah in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Eric McCandless/CBS

Daniela Ruah as Kensi Blye in Season 1

Daniela Ruah in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Michael Yarish/CBS

Daniela Ruah as Kensi Blye in Season 14

Eric Christian Olsen in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
CBS

Eric Christian Olsen as Marty Deeks in Season 1

Eric Christian Olsen in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Eric Christian Olsen as Marty Deeks in Season 14

Linda Hunt in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Ron P. Jaffe/CBS

Linda Hunt as Hetty Lange in Season 1

Linda Hunt in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Robert Voets/CBS

Linda Hunt as Hetty Lange in Season 13

Barrett Foa in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Barrett Foa as Eric Beale in Season 1

Barrett Foa in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
CBS

Barrett Foa as Eric Beale in Season 12

Renée Felice Smith in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Monty Brinton/CBS

Renée Felice Smith as Nell Jones in Season 2

Renée Felice Smith in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
CBS

Renée Felice Smith as Nell Jones in Season 12

Gerald McRaney in 'NCIS: Los Angeles' - Season 6
CBS

Gerald McRaney as Hollace Kilbride in Season 6

Gerald McRaney in 'NCIS: Los Angeles' - 'The Body Stitchers'
CBS

Gerald McRaney as Hollace Kilbride in Season 14

Medalion Rahimi in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Bill Inoshita/CBS

Medalion Rahimi as Fatima Namazi in Season 10

Medalion Rahimi in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Michael Yarish/CBS

Medalion Rahimi as Fatima Namazi in Season 14

Caleb Castille in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Monty Brinton/CBS

Caleb Castille as Devin Rountree in Season 11

Caleb Castille in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Robert Voets/CBS

Caleb Castille as Devin Rountree in Season 14

NCIS: Los Angeles

Barrett Foa

Caleb Castille

Chris O'Donnell

Daniela Ruah

Eric Christian Olsen

Gerald McRaney

Linda Hunt

LL Cool J

Medalion Rahimi

Renée Felice Smith

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Richard Belzer
1
Longtime ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Richard Belzer Dies at 78
Linda Hunt, Chris O'Donnell, Daniela Ruah, and LL Cool J in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
2
‘NCIS: LA’: See the Cast in Their First & Last Seasons (PHOTOS)
Ted Lasso
3
10 Best ‘Ted Lasso’ Quotes to Hold You Over Until Season 3
Christoph Waltz in 'The Consultant'
4
Christoph Waltz ‘Entices & Repulses’ as Boss From Hell in ‘The Consultant’
Food That Built America
5
Adam Richman on ‘The Food That Built America’ Origin Stories in Season 4