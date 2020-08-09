9 Times ‘NCIS: LA’s Teamwork Saved the Day

Bill Inoshita/CBS

Teamwork makes the dream work, as we’ve seen time and time again on procedurals, especially NCIS: Los Angeles.

Considering it’s the NCIS series with the most explosions, trips overseas, and undercover work, it’s no wonder that it also takes the entire team working in concert to sometimes get the job done. While there are countless examples of Special Agents Sam Hanna (LL Cool J), G. Callen (Chris O’Donnell), and Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) and LAPD Detective Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) doing so, we’ve compiled some of our favorites.

From taking down an elite unit to rescuing team members and loved ones, the episodes below highlight the Office of Special Projects’ work.

NCIS: Los Angeles, Season 12, Fall 2020, CBS

NCIS Los Angeles Team Season 3 Episode 1 Lange H
Matt Kennedy/CBS

"Familia" and "Lange, H." (Season 2, Episode 24 and Season 3, Episode 1)

The team went overseas (eventually landing in Romania) as part of the ongoing storyline involving the feud between the Comescus (an organized crime family) and Callen’s family. And as happens when they’re out of L.A. as a unit, we saw them working together to get answers and find their missing operations manager, Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt).

NCIS Los Angeles Team Season 4 Episode 14 Kill House
Ron P. Jaffe/CBS

"Kill House" (Season 4, Episode 14)

While investigating an elite unit for their role in an ambush connected to a cartel, the team had to learn to work together — not only to complete the simulation in the “Kill House” and rescue the hostage, but also to save one of their own. But technical analyst Nell Jones (Renée Felice Smith) ended up helping to save herself with a move that impressed the team.

NCIS Los Angeles Team Season 5 Episode 19 Spoils of War
CBS

"Spoils of War" (Season 5, Episode 19)

After Kensi had been sent to Afghanistan on a mission that ended up leading her to help her ex-fiancé, Jack (Matthew Del Negro), the team followed her overseas to rescue her when she was taken prisoner by the Taliban. And each member of the team had a role to play in getting her back.

NCIS Los Angeles Team Season 6 Episode 12 Spiral
Neil Jacobs/CBS

"Spiral" (Season 6, Episode 12)

What began as an undercover operation with Callen investigating an arms dealer led to the entire team in a high rise, trying to stop terrorists who had rigged the building with explosives and were after a bio-weapon.

NCIS Los Angeles Team Season 7 Episode 24 Talion
Ron P. Jaffe/CBS

"Talion" (Season 7, Episode 24)

When it’s a loved one of one of their own in danger, the entire team steps up. And in this episode, it was Sam’s son, Aiden (Tye White), who reached out for help when Sam’s enemy, terrorist Tahir Khaled (Anslem Richardson), took over his military academy.

NCIS Los Angeles Team Season 8 Episode 15 Payback
Neil Jacobs/CBS

"Traitor" and "Payback" (Season 6, Episode 9 and Season 8, Episode 15)

The team’s hunt for the mole lasted years, and in these two significant episodes in the search, the team came together to save one of their own: Technical Operator Eric Beale (Barrett Foa), from one of the moles; NCIS’ own Carl Brown (Adam Bartley); and later, Kensi, from the team of CIA operatives at the heart of it, including Ferris (Kurt Yaeger), whom she’d met in rehab while recovering from injuries sustained on the job.

NCIS Los Angeles Team Season 9 Episode 14 Goodbye Vietnam
Bill Inoshita/CBS

"Goodbye, Vietnam" (Season 9, Episode 14)

Hetty was MIA in the first half of Season 9, and when she was being held hostage in Vietnam, both her teams — the L.A. one and her old one from the Vietnam War, Sterling Bridges (James Remar), A.J. Chegwidden (John M. Jackson) and Charles Langston (Carl Lumbly) — came to her rescue.

