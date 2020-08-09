9 Times ‘NCIS: LA’s Teamwork Saved the Day

Teamwork makes the dream work, as we’ve seen time and time again on procedurals, especially NCIS: Los Angeles.

Considering it’s the NCIS series with the most explosions, trips overseas, and undercover work, it’s no wonder that it also takes the entire team working in concert to sometimes get the job done. While there are countless examples of Special Agents Sam Hanna (LL Cool J), G. Callen (Chris O’Donnell), and Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) and LAPD Detective Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) doing so, we’ve compiled some of our favorites.

From taking down an elite unit to rescuing team members and loved ones, the episodes below highlight the Office of Special Projects’ work.

