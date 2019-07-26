The 14 Most Memorable ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Guest Stars (PHOTOS)
1 of
While the NCIS: Los Angeles cast has, for the most part, stayed relatively the same over the years, the CBS drama has also had some memorable guest stars.
Some of these actors have recurred, while others have only appeared once, but however long they stayed around, they left quite the impression — on the show and on viewers.
Click through the gallery above for the guest stars we can’t forget from NCIS: LA.
NCIS: Los Angeles, Season 11 Premiere, Sunday, September 29, 9:30/8:30c, CBS
