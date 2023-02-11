Kacy’s going to be back together — with Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami) on dry land — sooner than you might think! She’s back with the team in the February 27 episode of NCIS: Hawai’i.

In “Good Samaritan,” Lucy surprises the team by returning to Hawai’i from her agent afloat job (which she’d left for at the end of the November 14 episode) early, but, as the photos below show, they’ll still manage to get her a very appropriately themed cake!

Lucy’s return to the island — she appeared in the Los Angeles episode of the big NCISverse crossover — is coming after the February 6 episode saw her solve her first big case as agent afloat. We’ve heard about and seen her and girlfriend Kate (Tori Anderson) in contact since Lucy left, and as you can see in the images, it will be a happy reunion for the couple.

Also, in this episode, when a Navy deserter accidentally comes out of hiding, his family becomes a target that drives the NCIS team and Charlie 1 (Linc Hand) to investigate who is after them. Scroll down for a look at Lucy’s reunion with the team and in action in “Good Samaritan.”

NCIS: Hawai’i, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS