‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Lucy Returns From Agent Afloat Early (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Yasmine Al-Bustami in 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
Karen Neal/CBS

NCIS: Hawai'i

 More

Kacy’s going to be back together — with Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami) on dry land — sooner than you might think! She’s back with the team in the February 27 episode of NCIS: Hawai’i.

In “Good Samaritan,” Lucy surprises the team by returning to Hawai’i from her agent afloat job (which she’d left for at the end of the November 14 episode) early, but, as the photos below show, they’ll still manage to get her a very appropriately themed cake!

Lucy’s return to the island — she appeared in the Los Angeles episode of the big NCISverse crossover — is coming after the February 6 episode saw her solve her first big case as agent afloat. We’ve heard about and seen her and girlfriend Kate (Tori Anderson) in contact since Lucy left, and as you can see in the images, it will be a happy reunion for the couple.

Also, in this episode, when a Navy deserter accidentally comes out of hiding, his family becomes a target that drives the NCIS team and Charlie 1 (Linc Hand) to investigate who is after them. Scroll down for a look at Lucy’s reunion with the team and in action in “Good Samaritan.”

NCIS: Hawai’i, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS

Alex Tarrant in 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
Karen Neal/CBS

Run, Kai (Alex Tarrant)!

Noah Mills in 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
Karen Neal/CBS

Something tells us Jesse’s (Noah Mills) going to need those cuffs

Alex Tarrant and Noah Mills in 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
Karen Neal/CBS

Those cuffs did come in handy!

Jason Antoon and Linc Hand in 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
Karen Neal/CBS

Ernie (Jason Antoon) and Charlie 1 (Linc Hand)

Vanessa Lachey in 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
Karen Neal/CBS

Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) looks worried

Yasmine Al-Bustami and Noah Mills in 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
Karen Neal/CBS

Lucy’s (Yasmine Al-Bustami) back, just in time to run into some trouble on a case

Alex Tarrant in 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
Karen Neal/CBS

And he’s running again!

Vanessa Lachey, Seana Kofoed, Tori Anderson, Jason Antoon, Alex Tarrant, Danny Kang, and Noah Mills in 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
Karen Neal/CBS

Everyone’s here to welcome home Lucy!

Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Jaso Antoon, Tori Anderson, and Yasmine Al-Bustami in 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
Karen Neal/CBS

The team’s back together

NCIS: Hawai'i

Yasmine Al-Bustami

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Sean Murray, Katrina Law, and Gary Cole for 'NCIS'
1
‘NCIS’ Brings Back Parker’s Father in Episode 450 (PHOTOS)
Hugh Laurie Andy Buckley Rebecca Front Avenue 5 Season 1
2
‘Avenue 5’ Canceled at HBO After 2 Seasons
3
15 Best Super Bowl Commercials Of All Time
President Joe Biden at the White House in February 2023
4
Fox Soul to Interview Joe Biden in Pre-Super Bowl Sit-Down Following Confusion
Paget Brewster in 'Criminal Minds: Evolution'
5
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Boss Reveals Prentiss Storyline We Wouldn’t See Until Series Ends