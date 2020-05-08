Nat Geo WILD Sets ‘Sit, Stay, Dogs All Day’ Marathon (PHOTOS)

If you’ve been checking out photos and videos of cute dogs online lately, you won’t want to miss this.

Nat Geo WILD has set a “SIT, STAY, DOGS ALL DAY” marathon to keep people “pawsitive” beginning Monday, May 18, TV Insider has learned exclusively. Plus, check out photos of adorable canines above and below.

This weekday-long marathon features fan-favorite TV shows that celebrate the connection between humans and dogs over five full days. Cesar Millan headlines the event and will offer a mini masterclass of dog tips on topics including the proper technique for leashes, indoor exercise programs, how to help a barking dog, keeping your dog clean, and how to ensure that people and dogs sleep well. That’ll be especially helpful since the ASPCA reports that the number of dogs out of shelters and in people’s homes is up 70 percent.

Other canine content includes Millan’s Dog Whisperer and Cesar 911, as well as The Incredible Dr. Pol, Dr. Oakley: Yukon Vet, Unlikely Animal Friends, Is Your Dog a Genius? and A Dog Saved My Life.

“Every dog has its day, and we are thrilled to bring back Cesar — one of the world’s most renowned dog behavior experts — to help us showcase these furry friends for five full days,” Janet Han Vissering, senior vice president of development and production at Nat Geo WILD, said in a statement. “So fetch your remote and loosen your collar for programming that highlights the important role dogs play in our lives. You’re gonna ‘pug’in love it!”

“Nat Geo WILD and I have decided to put the pack back together as the world is facing unprecedented times. I am eager to share my top tips for dogs and the people who love them, as we all navigate our new realities,” Millan said. “Dogs are an integral part of who we are and how we live our lives, and it is imperative that they are treated with respect, integrity and love. I hope these new recommendations allow viewers to connect with their dog in natural, simple and profound ways, no matter the age of the dog.”

And if you want even more pooch content, head over to Disney+ for Nat Geo WILD shows including Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan, Dog: Impossible, World’s Greatest Dogs, and How Dogs Got Their Shapes.

