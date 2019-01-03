‘My Great Big Live Wedding With David Tutera’: Meet the 8 Inspiring Couples (PHOTOS)

Jessica Napoli
Krista Cona and Redmond Ramos

Wedding Location: Southern California

Wedding Date: February 5

The former Navy Corpsman Combat Medic (who lost his leg when he stepped on a IED in Afghanistan) and the firefighter are committed to serving others.

Kristin Moya and Luis Polanco

Wedding Location: Palm Beach, Florida

Wedding Date: February 12

The breast and thyroid cancer survivor and her high school sweetheart embody the saying, ‘Love conquers all.’

Mariana De Andrade and Chris Singleton

Wedding Location: Charleston, South Carolina

Wedding Date: February 19

The high school sweethearts are helping to raise Chris’ two younger siblings. His mother was killed in the Charleston church massacre and his father passed away a year later. He’s currently trying to pursue a career in Major League Baseball.

Jennifer Jones and Robert Ronnenberg

Wedding Location: Byron, Minnesota

Wedding Date: February 26

They were both married before and have children — in fact, they actually met through their kids! Jennifer was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at age 28 and received a lung transplant in 2017.

Tiffany Cummings and Jesse Fossum

Wedding Location: Florida

Wedding Date: March 5

The couple’s home, wedding venue, and community were destroyed when Hurricane Irma hit in September 2017. They had to cancel their wedding and are working to rebuild their lives.

Jamie PK and Shilo Harris

Wedding Location: Los Angeles

Wedding Date: March 12

Shilo was deployed to Iraq after 9/11 and his Hum-V was hit by an IED. He suffered extreme burns and lost his ears, nose and several fingers. To date, he’s undergone over 75 reconstructive surgeries. Jamie is a former school counselor who adopted two young siblings in foster care. They couple met at a community event.

Joslyn Pennywell and Kibwe Trim

Wedding Location: Van Nuys, California

Wedding Date: March 19

Kibwe received a scholarship and came to the U.S, where he met Joslyn in 2013. Kibwe started the non-profit organization Dreamchaser, which offers scholarships and mentoring for at-risk youth. Together, the couple has organized drives, ran athletic camps, and spoken at schools.

Fio Gaete and Jason McMillan

Wedding Location: Menifee, CA

Wedding Date: March 26

Jason and Flo are survivors of the 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas. While shielding Flo and four other women, Jason was shot in the chest and paralyzed. Flo then dragged him to safety. Realizing they were meant to be together, he proposed while recovering in the hospital.

Wedding planner extraordinaire David Tutera is back on TV giving even more couples the special day of their dreams.

My Great Big Live Wedding with David Tutera is a new eight-part event series on Lifetime — part of the network’s Real Love Tuesdays — produced by Thinkfactory Media, and the network’s next foray into live TV. On the show, Tutera will be working with “eight inspirational couples whose remarkable stories of love and survival redefine real love.”

Each week, viewers meet a new couple who share their emotional love story live from a different city in the US. “All of America is invited to watch as these deserving couples work with world-renowned wedding and event planner David Tutera to create the weddings of their dreams. With surprises revealed along the way, each episode will culminate in the live broadcast of the wedding, brought to life by Tutera,” Lifetime revealed in a press release.

Click through the gallery to meet some of the truly inspiring couples who are about to say ‘I do’ on live TV!

My Great Big Live Wedding with David Tutera, Premiere, February 5, 10/9c, Lifetime

My Great Big Live Wedding With David Tutera

David Tutera

