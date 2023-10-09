‘Mr. Monk’s Last Case’ First-Look Photos: See Tony Shalhoub & ‘Monk’ Cast in Peacock Movie

Tony Shalhoub‘s Adrian Monk is back for one last case. Peacock has revealed the first photos from Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, in addition to revealing the film’s release date. The photos give a glimpse at the original cast reprising their roles for the streaming-exclusive movie, plus the newcomers joining the fold.

Monk starred Shalhoub as Adrian Monk, a former detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder who helps the San Francisco police crack cases as a private consultant. It aired from 2002-2009 on the USA Network. In Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, Monk returns to solve one last, very personal case involving his beloved stepdaughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding.

Joining Shalhoub are fellow Monk stars Melora Hardin (Trudy Monk), Ted Levine (Capt. Leland Stottlemeyer), Traylor Howard (Natalie Teeger), Jason Gray-Stanford (Lt. Randall Disher), and Héctor Elizondo (Dr. Neven Bell). Caitlin McGee joins as Molly Evans, with James Purefoy as Rick Eden. The 90-minute movie will premiere on Peacock on Friday, December 8.

The film is created, written, and executive produced by Monk creator Andy Breckman. Randy Zisk directs and executive produces, with David Hoberman serving as executive producer. Shalhoub executive produces in addition to starring. The movie is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“It’s been twelve years since the world has seen a fresh installment of Monk. The world has changed mightily in those intervening years and MONK 2023 reflects the changing world,” Breckman, Hoberman, and Zisk wrote in a note to fans.

“We’re so delighted to have made a movie version of Monk, and we are thrilled that every one of our stars were so enthusiastic about coming back,” the statement continues. “But in coming back, we wanted to do a film that was worthy of our legacy. Mr. Monk’s Last Case is a story that is powerful, emotional, funny, heartwarming, and has something to say about the human condition. And it will be both familiar and surprising.”

See the new and returning cast in the Mr. Monk’s Last Case photos below.

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, Original Movie Premiere, Friday, December 8, Peacock