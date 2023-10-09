‘Mr. Monk’s Last Case’ First-Look Photos: See Tony Shalhoub & ‘Monk’ Cast in Peacock Movie

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Tony Shalhoub as Adrian Monk in 'Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie'
Steve Wilkie/PEACOCK
Throwback More Throwbacks

Tony Shalhoub‘s Adrian Monk is back for one last case. Peacock has revealed the first photos from Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, in addition to revealing the film’s release date. The photos give a glimpse at the original cast reprising their roles for the streaming-exclusive movie, plus the newcomers joining the fold.

Monk starred Shalhoub as Adrian Monk, a former detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder who helps the San Francisco police crack cases as a private consultant. It aired from 2002-2009 on the USA Network. In Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, Monk returns to solve one last, very personal case involving his beloved stepdaughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding.

Joining Shalhoub are fellow Monk stars Melora Hardin (Trudy Monk), Ted Levine (Capt. Leland Stottlemeyer), Traylor Howard (Natalie Teeger), Jason Gray-Stanford (Lt. Randall Disher), and Héctor Elizondo (Dr. Neven Bell). Caitlin McGee joins as Molly Evans, with James Purefoy as Rick Eden. The 90-minute movie will premiere on Peacock on Friday, December 8.

The film is created, written, and executive produced by Monk creator Andy Breckman. Randy Zisk directs and executive produces, with David Hoberman serving as executive producer. Shalhoub executive produces in addition to starring. The movie is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

'Monk' Reunion Movie Starring Original Cast Coming to Peacock
Related

'Monk' Reunion Movie Starring Original Cast Coming to Peacock

“It’s been twelve years since the world has seen a fresh installment of Monk. The world has changed mightily in those intervening years and MONK 2023 reflects the changing world,” Breckman, Hoberman, and Zisk wrote in a note to fans.

“We’re so delighted to have made a movie version of Monk, and we are thrilled that every one of our stars were so enthusiastic about coming back,” the statement continues. “But in coming back, we wanted to do a film that was worthy of our legacy. Mr. Monk’s Last Case is a story that is powerful, emotional, funny, heartwarming, and has something to say about the human condition. And it will be both familiar and surprising.”

See the new and returning cast in the Mr. Monk’s Last Case photos below.

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, Original Movie Premiere, Friday, December 8, Peacock

Tony Shalhoub in 'Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie'
Steve Wilkie/Peacock

Tony Shalhoub as Adrian Monk

Caitlin McGee as Molly in 'Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie'
Peacock

Caitlin McGee as Molly Evans

Ted Levine and James Purefoy in 'Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie'
Steve Wilkie/Peacock

Ted Levine as Leland Stottlemeyer, James Purefoy as Rick Eden

Traylor Howard, Tony Shalhoub, Jason Gray-Stanford, and Ted Levine in 'Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie'
Steve Wilkie/Peacock

Traylor Howard as Natalie Teeger, Shalhoub, Jason Gray-Stanford as Randall Disher, and Levine

Tony Shalhoub in 'Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie'
Steve Wilkie/Peacock

Shalhoub as Adrian Monk

Hector Elizondo and Tony Shalhoub in 'Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie'
Peacock

Héctor Elizondo as Dr. Neven Bell, Shalhoub as Monk

Tony Shalhoub and Melora Hardin in 'Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie'
Steve Wilkie/Peacock

Shalhoub's Monk with Melora Hardin as Trudy Monk

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

Caitlin McGee

Héctor Elizondo

James Purefoy

Jason Gray-Stanford

Melora Hardin

Ted Levine

Tony Shalhoub

Traylor Howard

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Erin Krakow in When calls the Heart
1
‘WCTH’ Love Triangle Cliffhanger as Elizabeth Makes Major Decision
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay from 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' & 'SVU'
2
‘Law & Order: SVU’ & ‘Organized Crime’: Benson & Stabler Should Never Get Together
Michael Chiarello
3
TV Chef Michael Chiarello Dies at 61
Lynn Herring in 'General Hospital'
4
‘General Hospital’: Will Lucy Choose Her Friends or Money? Lynn Herring Weighs In
Robyn and Kody Brown
5
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown & Robyn Are Being Torn Apart by Meri – Fans React