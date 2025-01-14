What’s Ahead in ‘Miss Scarlet’ Season 5? A Wedding, Serial Killer & More (PHOTOS)

There’s a new Detective Inspector in Scotland Yard in Miss Scarlet Season 5, which kicked off on Sunday, January 12 on PBS. Eliza Scarlet’s (Kate Phillips) private investigator agency is thriving and her professional life is on a successful path in the new episodes, but personally, the formerly titular William “The Duke” Wellington (Stuart Martin) has now been away in New York for several months and Eliza is forced to make a difficult decision.

The arrival of Detective Inspector Alexander Blake (Tom Durant-Pritchard) could also threaten her access to police resources for work, seeing as Blake has had bad experiences with PIs in the past and isn’t keen to work with them now. But Durant-Pritchard told TV Insider that Eliza and Blake’s “frosty” beginnings will “thaw” over the course of the season that asks, can Eliza Scarlet have it all?

Here, we’ve compiled a schedule for Miss Scarlet Season 5, with a full breakdown of when each episode airs and what to expect in them, as well as photos from the season. It looks like a wedding is in store in the finale!

How many episodes are there in Miss Scarlet Season 5?

There are six episodes total in Miss Scarlet‘s fifth season, and according to PBS’s schedule, there are no planned breaks in this season’s release. Viewers can expect a new episode every Sunday for the next five weeks barring any newly announced preemptions.

Where can I watch Miss Scarlet Season 5 on streaming?

PBS treated fans to an early release of the entirety of Miss Scarlet Season 5 on its Passport streaming platform. The season became available to stream for Passport and PBS Masterpiece Amazon Prime Channel subscribers on December 8.

When are new episodes of Miss Scarlet?

For fans who will be watching weekly on PBS, here’s the Miss Scarlet Season 5 release schedule along with episode descriptions.

Episode 1: “The Rival,” Sunday, January 12, 8/7c

When a new Detective Inspector starts at Scotland Yard, Eliza must fight to prove herself all over again.

Episode 2: “The Guild,” Sunday, January 19, 8/7c

Eliza is tasked with solving the murder of a high-profile private detective with a closet full of skeletons.

Episode 3: “The Thames Reaper,” Sunday, January 26, 8/7c

With a notorious serial killer on the loose, Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.

Episode 4: “The Deal,” Sunday, February 2, 8/7c

Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case with a recently released convict by the name of Patrick Nash.

Episode 5: “The Enchanted Mirror,” Sunday, February 9, 8/7c

Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theatre whilst finding herself growing ever closer to Inspector Blake.

Episode 6: “Dangerous Liaisons,” Sunday, February 16, 8/7c

Eliza faces a conflict of interests when she’s hired to look into the personal life of Police Commissioner Fitzroy.

See photos from Season 5 in the gallery below.

Miss Scarlet, Sundays, 8/7c, PBS