Met Gala 2023: See the Stars on the Red Carpet (PHOTOS)
The stars are out in full force for the annual Met Gala. The coveted fashion event celebrates Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty as the 2023 shindig pays homage to the late designer.
Along with Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, several TV stars and other top-tier celebrities were on hand to partake in the festivities, including Our Flag Means Death‘s Taika Waititi, Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson, Nicole Kidman and hubby Keith Urban, and many more. Below, scroll through for a peek at the lavish fashions adorning these talented folks, and let us know what your favorites are in the comments section.
1
See Ken Jennings React After Mayim Bialik Flubs ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Answer
2
Broadcast TV in Limbo: 26 Shows Still Awaiting Renewal
3
‘9-1-1’ Ending Fox Run, Moving to ABC for Season 7
4
‘American Idol’ Top 10 Unveiled During Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night
5
Roush Review: ‘White House Plumbers’ Is an Overwrought Tragicomedy