The stars are out in full force for the annual Met Gala. The coveted fashion event celebrates Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty as the 2023 shindig pays homage to the late designer.

Along with Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, several TV stars and other top-tier celebrities were on hand to partake in the festivities, including Our Flag Means Death‘s Taika Waititi, Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson, Nicole Kidman and hubby Keith Urban, and many more. Below, scroll through for a peek at the lavish fashions adorning these talented folks, and let us know what your favorites are in the comments section.