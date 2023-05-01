Met Gala 2023: See the Stars on the Red Carpet (PHOTOS)

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The stars are out in full force for the annual Met Gala. The coveted fashion event celebrates Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty as the 2023 shindig pays homage to the late designer.

Along with Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, several TV stars and other top-tier celebrities were on hand to partake in the festivities, including Our Flag Means Death‘s Taika Waititi, Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson, Nicole Kidman and hubby Keith Urban, and many more. Below, scroll through for a peek at the lavish fashions adorning these talented folks, and let us know what your favorites are in the comments section.

 

James Corden and Julia Carey at the Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

James Corden and his wife Julia Carey attend the event following his Late Late Show exit.

Michaela Coel at the Met Gala
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

I May Destroy You‘s Michaela Coel was starry in this beaded gown.

Rachel Brosnahan at the Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan opted for black instead of Midge’s signature pink.

Daisy Edgar-Jones at the Met Gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Normal People‘s Daisy Edgar-Jones debuted a blonde do during her red carpet stroll.

Yara Shahidi at the Met Gala
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

grown-ish vet Yara Shahidi embraced the bodice with her Met look.

Doja Cat at the Met Gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Doja Cat took her feline moniker seriously for the red carpet.

Kaitlyn Dever at the Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kaitlin Dever strikes a pose clad in red lace.

Kristen Stewart at the Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart wore a white matador coat for the celebration.

Kerry Washington at the Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kerry Washington channels a sleek mermaid vibe with her lacy black ensemble.

Emily Blunt at the Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Emily Blunt kept things interesting in this black and white pant skirt combo.

Letitia Wright at the Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright kept things simple in a black pantsuit.

Sienna Miller at the Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sienna Miller was covered in feathers for her appearance.

Dr. Dre at the Met Gala
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Dr. Dre chose a suit and tie combo for his red carpet look.

Marion Cotillard at the Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Marion Cotillard paired her sequin dress with a pink mop.

Vanessa Kirby at the MET Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Crown vet Vanessa Kirby has a dramatic over-the-shoulder moment.

Maude Apatow at the MET Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Euphoria‘s Maude Apatow keeps things classic in black.

Kelsey Asbille at the MET Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Yellowstone actress Kelsey Asbille embraces an hourglass figure in red.

Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe at the MET Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Late night personality Seth Meyers poses with wife Alexi Ashe.

David Byrne at the MET Gala
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

David Byrne makes an entrance with a bicycle.

Phoebe Bridgers at the MET Gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Singer Phoebe Bridgers dons black for her MET Gala look.

James McAvoy at the MET Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

James McAvoy keeps things dapper in a black-and-white tux.

Wendell Pierce at the MET Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Wire alum Wendell Pierce adds a pop of color to his look with blue accents.

Chloe Fineman at the MET Gala
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Saturday Night Live‘s Chloe Fineman chose pink and black for her carpet ensemble.

La La Anthony at the MET Gala
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

La La Anthony keeps things cool with sunglasses and other gold details alongside her fitted white gown.

Quinta Brunson at the MET Gala
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson represents Abbott Elementary on the carpet.

Harvey Guillen at the MET Gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillen is radiant in pink.

Ariana DeBose at the MET Gala
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose strikes a pose.

Taika Waititi at the MET Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Our Flag Means Death star Taika Waititi channels Blackbeard on the MET carpet.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the MET Gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Keith Urban sticks by Nicole Kidman’s side as the couple poses together.

Penélope Cruz at the MET Gala
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Penélope Cruz is a vision in white veil.

