Meet the 16 Teams of Fox’s ‘Domino Masters’ (PHOTOS)

Ready, set, domino! 16 teams will compete head-to-head in intense domino building and toppling challenges on the new Fox competition series Domino Masters, hosted by Modern Family’s Eric Stonestreet.

“In each episode, the teams will be given a bold theme and exciting custom elements to incorporate into their Rube Goldberg-style topples, but the pressure is on as one wrong move could set off a chain reaction that knocks them out of the running,” states the show’s description.

Judged by actress and author Danica McKellar, NFL star Vernon Davis, and professional domino and chain reaction artist Steve Price, the trios will compete in tournament-style play until three are left standing. The final teams will face off in the season finale to take home the grand cash prize and trophy and officially earn the title of this season’s “Domino Masters.”

Get to know the 16 hopeful trios looking to win it all ahead of the show’s premiere on March 9.

Domino Masters, Series Premiere, Wednesday, March 9, 9/8c, Fox