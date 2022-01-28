‘Domino Masters’ Promo: Eric Stonestreet Hosts Fox’s New Competition Series (VIDEO)

You might not believe what you can do with dominoes — and Fox’s new competition series is setting out to prove just that. TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the first promo for Domino Masters, hosted by Emmy Award-winning actor Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family).

As you can see, when working with dominoes, people have a million chances for something to go wrong, but only one for everything to work as planned. And some of these creations that the teams will be making seem almost impossible to be done with just dominoes!

Watch the video above for a look, including the chain reactions set off and the care with which each domino must be placed.

Domino Masters debuts as part of Fox’s spring schedule, on Wednesday, March 9, following the seventh season premiere of The Masked Singer. In this new series, 16 skilled teams of three domino enthusiasts face off in an unbelievable domino toppling and chain reaction tournament. They will compete in ambitious domino building challenges — each episode features a bold theme and exciting custom elements to incorporate into their Rube Goldberg-style topples — in hopes of being crowned the country’s most talented domino topplers. One wrong move, however, can take them out of the running.

Stonestreet, along with the panel of judges — actress and New York Times best-selling math book author Danica McKellar, NFL Pro-Bowler, Super Bowl Champion, arts enthusiast and gallery owner Vernon Davis, and professional chain reaction and domino artist Steve Price — will offer encouragement, introduce the challenges, and watch as the creations are put to the test during topples narrated by Topple Announcer Joe Buck. It all leads to the finale, and the winning team will take home a cash prize, the ultimate trophy, and the grand title of Domino Masters.

Domino Masters, Series Premiere, Wednesday, March 9, 9/8c, Fox