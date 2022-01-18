Madea is Back in ‘Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming’ (PHOTOS)

Paige Strout
Comments
'Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming,' Netflix, Tyler Perry as Madea
Netflix/Tyler Perry Studios

“Hallelujer!” Looks like Tyler Perry will once again be dawning his famous grey wig, pearls, and floral dresses for another hilarious turn as film’s favorite elderly woman in Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming, which premieres on Netflix on February 25.

“Writer-director-producer Perry stars in the film that centers around Madea’s great-grandson’s college graduation, though the celebratory moment hits a halt as hidden secrets and family drama threaten to destroy the happy homecoming,” states the film’s description.

Several Madea mainstays will return for the franchise’s latest installment, including Tamela Mann as Cora, David Mann as Mr. Brown, and Cassi Davis Patton as Aunt Bam. Irish actor and comedian Brendan O’Carroll joins the cast as his longtime character Agnes Brown, providing some friendly competition against “Madea’s comedic prowess.” Gabrielle Dennis, Brandon Black, and Isha Blaaker will also star.

Your Full List of 2022 NAACP Image Awards TV NomineesSee Also

Your Full List of 2022 NAACP Image Awards TV Nominees

Netflix scored 52 nominations across film, TV, and streaming, with titles such as 'The Upshaws' and 'Colin in Black & White' nominated in many major TV categories.

Perry first took on his most famous character in the 2005 film Diary of a Mad Black Woman, which was based on a play of the same name. The character has appeared in 11 movies, with A Madea Homecoming marking her twelfth film appearance, and her most recent being 2019’s A Madea Family Funeral.

The film is also produced by Will Areu and Mark Swinton, with Perry serving triple duty as writer, director, and executive producer.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming, Movie Premiere, Friday, February 25, Netflix

'Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming,' Netflix, David Mann as Mr. Brown, Tamela Mann as Cora, Brendan O’Carroll as Agnes Brown, Jennifer Gibney as Cathy, Tyler Perry as Madea, and Cassi Davis-Patton as Bam
Steve Dietl/Tyler Perry Studios

Mr. Brown (David Mann), Cora (Tamela Mann), Agnes Brown (Brendan O’Carroll), Cathy (Jennifer Gibney), Madea (Tyler Perry), and Bam (Cassi Davis-Patton)

'Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming,' Netflix, Tyler Perry as Madea, Brendan O’Carroll as Agnes Brown, Geneva Maccarone as Sylvia, Candace Maxwell as Ellie, and Gabrielle Dennis as Laura
Steve Dietl/Tyler Perry Studios

Madea, Agnes, Sylvia (Geneva Maccarone), Ellie (Candace Maxwell), and Laura (Gabrielle Dennis)

Gabrielle Dennis

Tyler Perry