Madea is Back in ‘Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming’ (PHOTOS)

“Hallelujer!” Looks like Tyler Perry will once again be dawning his famous grey wig, pearls, and floral dresses for another hilarious turn as film’s favorite elderly woman in Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming, which premieres on Netflix on February 25.

“Writer-director-producer Perry stars in the film that centers around Madea’s great-grandson’s college graduation, though the celebratory moment hits a halt as hidden secrets and family drama threaten to destroy the happy homecoming,” states the film’s description.

Several Madea mainstays will return for the franchise’s latest installment, including Tamela Mann as Cora, David Mann as Mr. Brown, and Cassi Davis Patton as Aunt Bam. Irish actor and comedian Brendan O’Carroll joins the cast as his longtime character Agnes Brown, providing some friendly competition against “Madea’s comedic prowess.” Gabrielle Dennis, Brandon Black, and Isha Blaaker will also star.

Perry first took on his most famous character in the 2005 film Diary of a Mad Black Woman, which was based on a play of the same name. The character has appeared in 11 movies, with A Madea Homecoming marking her twelfth film appearance, and her most recent being 2019’s A Madea Family Funeral.

The film is also produced by Will Areu and Mark Swinton, with Perry serving triple duty as writer, director, and executive producer.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming, Movie Premiere, Friday, February 25, Netflix