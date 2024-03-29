On the Beat: A Look Back at ‘Law & Order: SVU’s TV Guide Magazine Covers (PHOTOS)

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni for 'TV Guide Magazine'
Law & Order: SVU

Over the past 25 years, TV Guide Magazine has been on the scene, showcasing Law & Order: SVU and its stars as the hailed crime drama has scaled the heights of popularity and arrested viewers’ attention.

Whether fan favorites Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are posing together or solo, they always take centerstage for an SVU cover moment. Scroll down for a peek at SVU‘s TV Guide Magazine covers over the decades, and let us know your favorite in the comments section, below.

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Law & Order: SVU 25th Anniversary issue. For more inside scoop on the long-running NBC franchise, pick up a copy of the issue available on newsstands and for order online at LawAndOrderMagazine.com.

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on the cover of TV Guide Magazine

2003

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on the cover of TV Guide Magazine

2005

Mariska Hargitay of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on the cover of TV Guide Magazine - April 2006

2006

Mariska Hargitay of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on the cover of TV Guide Magazine - Jul–Aug 2006

2006

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on the cover of TV Guide Magazine - April 2008

2008

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on the cover of TV Guide Magazine - Oct 2009

2009

Mariska Hargitay of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on the cover of TV Guide Magazine - Jan 2017

2017

Mariska Hargitay of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on the cover of TV Guide Magazine - Sept 2018

2018

Mariska Hargitay of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on the cover of TV Guide Magazine - Oct–Nov 2019

2019

Law & Order: SVU, NCIS: Hawaii, and FBI: International on the Cover of TV Guide Magazine

2021

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on the cover of TV Guide Magazine - Sept 2021

2021

