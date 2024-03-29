Over the past 25 years, TV Guide Magazine has been on the scene, showcasing Law & Order: SVU and its stars as the hailed crime drama has scaled the heights of popularity and arrested viewers’ attention.

Whether fan favorites Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are posing together or solo, they always take centerstage for an SVU cover moment. Scroll down for a peek at SVU‘s TV Guide Magazine covers over the decades, and let us know your favorite in the comments section, below.

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Law & Order: SVU 25th Anniversary issue. For more inside scoop on the long-running NBC franchise, pick up a copy of the issue available on newsstands and for order online at LawAndOrderMagazine.com.