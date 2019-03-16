Happy Birthday, Lauren Graham! 10 Best Lorelai Moments from ‘Gilmore Girls’

After giving up her free Bangles concert tickets to Rory, Paris (Liza Weil), Madeline (Shelly Cole), and Louise (Teal Redmann), Lorelai’s powerful maternal instincts kick in when Louise and Madeline flee the concert to go to a college party.

There’s nothing more satisfying than watching Lorelai cringe when she tries to bond with her mother. Stealing shampoo from a hotel is one thing, but stealing bathrobes is a bold move.

Of course we were all rooting for these two from the very beginning, so it was only the best feeling ever when Luke and Lorelai finally had their first kiss — that was then interrupted by a naked Kirk (Sean Gunn) running outdoors.

The Dragonfly Inn had been Lorelai’s lifelong goal throughout the show, so when her hard work finally paid off, we couldn’t help but be ecstatic for her.

We’ve never been this proud! It’s empowering to watch single mothers graduate from college. This was definitely an emotional moment for all, especially for Emily (Kelly Bishop).

When Lorelai tried to drive Luke’s (Scott Patterson) ‘misogynist, anti-woman truck’ on Rory’s (Alexis Bledel) Yale move-in day, she could only get it to drive backwards. And once they made it to Yale, Lorelai and Luke struggled to illegally get rid of Rory’s mattress.

It was definitely awkward for Dean (Jared Padalecki) to have your girlfriend’s mom invite you over for movie night, but Lorelai felt no remorse when she put her daughter and Dean in that situation.

What was supposed to be an empowering lesson for high schoolers turned into Lorelai being judged by a group of ruthless teenagers after they realize she was pregnant at 16. But in the end, Lorelai held her own.

Lorelai can be a pro at avoiding her own emotions. Picking up and taking a road trip to Harvard to avoid her almost-wedding was a classic Lorelai move.

As a perfectionist, Rory (Alexis Bledel) wanted her first day at Chilton to go as smooth as possible. But of course, in typical Lorelai fashion, she didn’t have any other clean clothes to wear besides a pink tie-dye t-shirt and shorts.

