‘Last Comic Standing’ Turns 20: Where Are the Winners Now?

Last Comic Standing debuted 20 years ago, on June 1, 2003, as NBC started a televised search for the funniest person in America. And over the next nine seasons, comedians brought their most sidesplitting material to the reality competition.

Amy Schumer and Gabriel Iglesias competed on Last Comic Standing, as did The Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr., Bob Hearts Abishola co-creator Gina Yashere, and Better Call Saul actor Lavell Crawford, but none of those familiar faces won their season.

So who did out-wit their rivals on Last Comic Standing? Scroll down to catch up with those who got the last laugh on the NBC show.