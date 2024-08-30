Lacey Chabert & Brennan Elliott Court Love & Competition in Hallmark Legal Rom-Com ‘His & Hers’ (PHOTOS)

Hallmark’s onscreen power couple is back! Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott have teamed up for their 10th Hallmark movie together, this one being a legal rom-com titled His & Hers. The movie is part of the network’s Fall Into Love lineup.

Chabert and Elliott play a married couple named Dana and Mark Chernich. They’re top-tier lawyers at competing New York City law firms. They usually keep their work out of their personal lives, but those aspects of their worlds collide when they end up as opposing counsel in a high-profile divorce case.

They go to bat in court, and their relationship begins to feel the strain. However, as they navigate the case, Dana and Mark will rediscover the strength of their bond and gain a fresh perspective on their careers and their relationship.

Chabert and Elliott’s first Hallmark movie together, All of My Heart, was all the way back in 2015. Nearly 10 years later, the actors still have that onscreen magic when they share scenes. Scroll down to see photos of their latest Hallmark movie, His & Hers.

His & Hers, Movie Premiere, September 7, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel

Lacey Chabert as Dana in 'His & Hers'
Hallmark Media / Allister Foster

Lacey Chabert as Dana

Chabert stars as Dana, a top lawyer at a prestigious law firm in New York City.

Brennan Elliot as Mark in 'His & Hers'
Hallmark Media / Allister Foster

Brennan Elliott as Mark

Elliot stars alongside Chabert as Mark, Dana’s husband. Mark works at a competing law firm.

Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott in 'His & Hers'
Hallmark Media / Allister Foster

Opposing counsel... and spouses

These two married lawyers aren’t going to let their relationship get in the way of a case, even if it puts them on opposite sides.

Brennan Elliott and Lacey Chabert in the courtroom in 'His & Hers'
Hallmark Media / Allister Foster

The ultimate husband and wife faceoff!

Dana and Mark sit across from each other when they take on the opposite sides of a celebrity divorce. The dinner table talk when they’re off the clock should be very interesting!

Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott in 'His & Hers'
Hallmark Media / Allister Foster

Spousal support?

Dana and Mark’s relationship has to withstand the tension of being adversaries while working this case. After all, in the courtroom, somebody’s got to come out on top.

Clayton James, Stephanie Bennett, Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott in 'His & Hers'
Hallmark Media / Craig Minielly

All dolled up

It’s not all work! Dana and Mark go out for a glamorous date night with Clayton James and Stephanie Bennett’s characters.

His & Hers

Brennan Elliott

Lacey Chabert

