Hallmark’s onscreen power couple is back! Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott have teamed up for their 10th Hallmark movie together, this one being a legal rom-com titled His & Hers. The movie is part of the network’s Fall Into Love lineup.

Chabert and Elliott play a married couple named Dana and Mark Chernich. They’re top-tier lawyers at competing New York City law firms. They usually keep their work out of their personal lives, but those aspects of their worlds collide when they end up as opposing counsel in a high-profile divorce case.

They go to bat in court, and their relationship begins to feel the strain. However, as they navigate the case, Dana and Mark will rediscover the strength of their bond and gain a fresh perspective on their careers and their relationship.

Chabert and Elliott’s first Hallmark movie together, All of My Heart, was all the way back in 2015. Nearly 10 years later, the actors still have that onscreen magic when they share scenes. Scroll down to see photos of their latest Hallmark movie, His & Hers.

His & Hers, Movie Premiere, September 7, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel