Could a His & Hers sequel be the 11th movie Brennan Elliott and Lacey Chabert work on together? Elliott has some insight into the future of Mark and Dana after the premiere of the new Hallmark romance.

“There’s talk that this could maybe have a sequel or a TV series,” Elliott told TV Insider. “People that have seen it think it’s something that could be a weekly thing or a couple other movies or whatever.”

His & Hers, which premiered on September 7, revolved around married lawyers Mark and Dana, who wound up being opposing counsel on a celebrity divorce case. Since they’re working attorneys, Mark and Dana could easily find themselves on opposite sides again in the future. Elliott hopes that will be the case.

“We’d have to finagle it a little bit, move it around a little bit. Not always have a divorce case, but we can have other cases,” Elliott said. “You can work with the police. You can work with law enforcement. You can work with other types of lawyers and attorneys for experience. I love the idea.

He continued, “You don’t see it a lot in the Hallmark universe, but I do love the idea of the battle between two people, living a healthy family experience as parents and loved ones, being in love, and all those things that go on with that personal experience.”

Elliott and Chabert’s Hallmark partnership began in 2015 when they starred in All of My Heart. His & Hers is their 10th Hallmark movie together, and Elliott believes they won’t stop working together any time soon.

“I just talked to [Lacey] the other day, and we’re always trying to find something to do together,” Elliott said. “I would be very hard-pressed not to. I truly believe that the Lacey-Brennan making movies or making content together is not over at all.”

What did you think of His & Hers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.