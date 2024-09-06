Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Hallmark dynamic duo Brennan Elliott and Lacey Chabert are onscreen together once again in the new romance movie His & Hers, premiering September 7. The film is a milestone for the actors. His & Hers marks their tenth Hallmark movie as costars.

“It’s been wonderful, and it’s a real blessing,” Elliott told TV Insider. “We’ve done such a variety of movies, too. I mean, we had the three All of My Hearts, the five Crosswords, a Christmas movie that Mariah Carey directed, and then this. This one is pretty much one of the ones that is out of the box for us. It’s a little different.”

The costars play married lawyers Dana and Mark, who end up as opposing counsel in a high-profile celebrity divorce case. Elliott said he loved diving into a project with Chabert that’s not like anything they’ve done in the past.

“There are not very many movies where the whole movie is about a married couple trying to work together, but it was a lot of fun,” Elliott noted. “I love the gender reversal element of how Mark really is the one pushing for a child, which I found really fun. There’s great banter and humor. Obviously, you’ve got the other two characters, Stephanie Bennett and Clayton James. It’s very, very different because they’re kind of heightened, and we’re more grounded. It was nice playing back and forth between couples.”

Elliott also opened up about the “real conflict” at the center of His & Hers. “These are two people that are madly in love with each other,” he said. “They have a wonderful marriage, but their careers are exploding. They’re going up the lawyer corporation ladder, whatever that might be, and they are at an age where they might want to start a family. That’s a very universal thing. I’m sure everybody on earth has a significant other and wants to maybe start some sort of familial experience, but they have to balance both [career and family].”

The actor gushed it “feels like yesterday” that he and Chabert filmed their first All of My Heart, the 2015 Hallmark movie that sparked their onscreen partnership. “Lacey and I have become good friends over the years, so when we work together, there’s just a level of trust with each other and mutual respect,” the 49-year-old said. “When you’re in a scene and you’re working for choices, you’re trying to make things obviously organic and real and three-dimensional and human, like we are in real life, and you want to work with a partner that is open to all of whatever you give to them.”

He added, “Lacey and I, it’s like putting on an old glove. We’re dear friends, and every time I get a chance to work with her, I always say absolutely because we have such a great time together. There’s a level of trust there that makes the chemistry really natural.”

